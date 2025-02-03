Ghanaian musician Eugene Kwame Marfo, popularly known as Kuami Eugene has shown his new haircut on Instagram

The award-winning musician donned designer clothes for his 27th birthday photoshoot and music video shoot

Ghanaian celebrities Prince Bright and others have commented on Kuami Eugene's new look on his Instagram post

Ghanaian musician Eugene Kwame Marfo, popularly known as Kuami Eugene, has debuted a new haircut to celebrate his birthday.

He turned 27 on February 1 and marked the occasion by releasing a new love song and a promotional video featuring his fresh look.

Kuami Eugene rocks a designer vest and new hairstyle on his birthday. Photo credit: @kuamieugene.

Source: Instagram

In the video, Kuami Eugene wore a white short-sleeved shirt with blue denim jeans, styled with a fashionable knitted vest.

The style influencer looked sharp as he sported designer sunglasses and accessorised his outfit with a designer wristwatch.

To complete his elegant appearance, Kuami Eugene wore expensive Timberland boots while posing outside in the snow.

Kuami Eugene shows off his new haircut

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene's new look on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions.

princybright stated:

"Long life bro 🎂u get vim for this cold roff 🙌."

dennisbonsu stated:

"Happy Birthday 🎂🎊🎈."

fiifiadinkra stated:

"More Blessings."

noellefrancesca stated:

"Africa Number one! ❤️🔥🙌."

dentaa_show stated:

"Happy Birthday bro🎉."

kabakaofficial stated:

"Happy birthday superstar. May all your dreams come true bro. Young Wealth in action."

roselynfelli stated:

"Happy birthday Kuami, God is just about to blow your mind. May the favor on your life increase. Enjoy your day ❤."

ohemaawoyeje stated:

"King Kuami 🔥."

gloriaosarfo stated:

"Happy blessed birthday to you Fine Boy Rockstar🎊🌟🎊 More grace and blessings to do more 🙌."

joe_paintsil stated:

"Hbd bro."

kecheglobal stated:

"Happy birthday bro, may u live long."

abeikusantana stated:

"Rockstarrrrrrr 🎂🥂 Happy Birthday 🍾 @kuamieugene."

Watch the video below:

Kuami Eugene rocks a designer jacket

Ghanaian style influencer Kuami Eugene also conquered the streets with his stylish look for a recent photoshoot.

The Angela hitmaker wore a white stylish sweatshirt and blue baggy jeans styled with a blue jacket with a hoodie.

Kuami Eugene looked dashing in his dreadlocks while rocking a blue hat to match his colourful Nike sneakers.

Check out the photos below:

DopeNation responds to Kuami Eugene's scathing remarks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on DopeNation addressing Kuami Eugene's criticism of them amid the new feud.

Ahead of their next releases, the twin music pair slammed the Angela hitmaker after his exit from Lynx Music.

DopeNation also cautioned Kuami Eugene against stealing someone's song, a reference to past claims.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh