Kuami Eugene Announces New Single, Taps Inspiration From The Late Daasebre Dwamena
Kuami Eugene has announced his first single in 2025 Odo Asem scheduled to be released on his birthday February 1
The song release is themed around one of Ghana's greatest high-life singers Daasebre Dwamena who died in 2006.
Daasebre's debut album Kookoo released in 1999 is credited as the first major Ghanaian album which fuses hiplife and Highlife.
Kuami Eugene known for his silky voice and command over the highlife and hiplife genre broached several conversations about his latest announcement.
Fans have already begun counting down to the release.
Kuami Eugene's upcoming single stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kuami Eugene's upcoming single scheduled to be released on his birthday in 2025.
mrqofficial_ said:
Eugene we’ve seen the impact you’ve put in Ghana music industry , you’re a blessed superstar star keep shining. The more the hate the more the shine ✨.! Drop the banga
Okudzeto Ablakwa's gorgeous wife goes viral with her classy outfit and heavy makeup at the ministerial vetting
dessy_blackk wrote:
New look new song 🔥❤️ we feast tomorrow 🙌 rockstar till casket ❤️❤️
maclove_maclove_ remarked
The owner of Ghana music industry 🔥❤️❤️
kuami_eugene_son shared
Ladies and gentlemen, is about to go down!! When you’re back from the gym we have prepared your best meal and trust me after having you ain’t gonna be at the gym anymore 😂😂
iconicmuzick noted:
Banger Already 🔥. @kuamieugene de3 sɛ ɔnɔ disappointed nni twa ka !!!#clearroad for ma supa idol #OdoAsem 🔥🔥❤️🙌
Kids cry at Kuami Eugene's concert
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene's performance at the Indomie Festival in Kumasi threw his audience into an emotional state.
The crowd had a lifetime experience with Kuami Eugene, who unpacked scores of hit tracks from his catalogue.
Videos of some young fans crying at the show surfaced online, influencing conversations about Kumasi Eugene's star power.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation