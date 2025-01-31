Kuami Eugene has announced his first single in 2025 Odo Asem scheduled to be released on his birthday February 1

The song release is themed around one of Ghana's greatest high-life singers Daasebre Dwamena who died in 2006.

Kuami Eugene to release new song inspired by Daasebre Dwamena. Photo source: Facebook/KuamiEugene

Daasebre's debut album Kookoo released in 1999 is credited as the first major Ghanaian album which fuses hiplife and Highlife.

Kuami Eugene known for his silky voice and command over the highlife and hiplife genre broached several conversations about his latest announcement.

Fans have already begun counting down to the release.

Kuami Eugene's upcoming single stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kuami Eugene's upcoming single scheduled to be released on his birthday in 2025.

mrqofficial_ said:

Eugene we’ve seen the impact you’ve put in Ghana music industry , you’re a blessed superstar star keep shining. The more the hate the more the shine ✨.! Drop the banga

dessy_blackk wrote:

New look new song 🔥❤️ we feast tomorrow 🙌 rockstar till casket ❤️❤️

maclove_maclove_ remarked

The owner of Ghana music industry 🔥❤️❤️

kuami_eugene_son shared

Ladies and gentlemen, is about to go down!! When you’re back from the gym we have prepared your best meal and trust me after having you ain’t gonna be at the gym anymore 😂😂

iconicmuzick noted:

Banger Already 🔥. @kuamieugene de3 sɛ ɔnɔ disappointed nni twa ka !!!#clearroad for ma supa idol #OdoAsem 🔥🔥❤️🙌

Kids cry at Kuami Eugene's concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene's performance at the Indomie Festival in Kumasi threw his audience into an emotional state.

The crowd had a lifetime experience with Kuami Eugene, who unpacked scores of hit tracks from his catalogue.

Videos of some young fans crying at the show surfaced online, influencing conversations about Kumasi Eugene's star power.

