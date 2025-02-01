Former EC chair Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei popularly called Charlotte Osei looked regal in a stylish kente gown for the inauguration of the 1992 constitution review committee

The successful lawyer with an impressive record wore an elegant ensemble to the event on January 30, 2025

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo and other celebrities have commented on Charlotte Osei's post on Instagram

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed former Electoral Commission chairperson Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei popularly called Charlotte Osei has been appointed as a member of the 1992 constitution review committee.

The 55-year-old lawyer wore a custom-made ensemble by a top Ghanaian fashion brand for the inaugural ceremony.

Charlotte Osei looks gorgeous in a stylish outfit. Photo credit: @char_osei.

Source: Instagram

Charlotte Osei looked elegant in a black three-quarter sleeved top and a beaded kente skirt to complete her look.

The UN International Elections Commissioner wore flawless makeup and a ponytail hairstyle to the inaugural ceremony.

The founder of Thirsty Woman empowerment program shared the photo with this caption:

"Yesterday the President of the Republic of Ghana, His ExcellencyJohn Dramani Mahama - @officialjdmahama inaugurated the committee to review Ghana’s 1992 constitution.

"This is a great but onerous task. I am grateful to His Excellency for finding me worthy to be a part of this committee, a committee blessed with so much collective intellect, experience and integrity."

"I pray that God helps us deliver a report that supports the growth and greatness of our beloved country Ghana. God bless Ghana 🇬🇭🙏🏾."

Check out the photos below:

Charlotte Osei looks regal in a kente outfit

Some social media users have commented on Charlotte Osei's stylish outfit and hairstyle on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ufuomamcdermott stated:

"My big sis❤️… this is such a worthy honour 🙌🙌🙌🙌."

naa_ogboo stated:

"Ah there is a God ❤️🙏🏾 Congratulations ma’am."

mckinneyhammond stated:

"Congratulations sis! So proud of you ❤️."

gantoniodixon stated:

"Picked the right lady for the task."

tagoenaakorkoi stated:

"May Yaweh grant you the need wisdom and strength to execute this task to the development of our beloved country Gh. Congratulations to the team."

mixpybabe stated:

"You're a highly competent woman. You will definitely do great. Congratulations."

detailsbyneyomi stated:

"It's always an absolute honor and privilege to serve mama. A huge congratulations to you and your able team. May the good Lord guide you through this journey ❤️🙏🏽."

gloriaosarfo stated:

"Congratulations super woman 🎊👑🎊💝🔥."

yolandaokereke stated:

"Congratulations god-Mothers 🙌🙌🙌🙌."

udo_okonjo stated:

"Congratulations @char_osei . Such a privilege to serve your nation."

_ruddylaurel stated:

"Congratulations madam🎉."

oheneba_titi_dankwa stated:

"Amen. God bless Ghana, and it is great and strong 💪 🙏."

empress_jamila_ stated:

"Woman of God . Congratulations 🎉."

Charlotte Osei rocks a pink kente gown

Former EC Charlotte Osei looked breathtaking in a stylish pink lace kente gown for the 2025 presidential inauguration on January 7.

The beautiful lawyer looked classy in coloured braid hairstyle and flawless makeup to the high-profile event.

Check out the photos below:

Charlotte Osei celebrates her birthday in style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Charlotte Osei who celebrated her 55th birthday in style.

The former electoral commission chairman of Ghana has a unique sense of style, and her striking hairdo goes well with whatever she wears.

Some social media users have commented on Charlotte Osei's gorgeous outfit and hairstyle on her big day.

