Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye looked classy in a black two-piece ensemble for her latest photoshoot

The celebrity mom wore flawless makeup and elegant braids hairstyle to complete her classy look

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's Dolce & Gabbana bag on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has welcomed her fans into the month of love by sharing some stunning photos on Instagram.

In anticipation of the 2025 Valentine's Day celebration on February 14, she showcased a series of eye-catching images featuring a classy red long-sleeve button-down dress.

Tracey Boakye looks gorgeous in a stylish dress and a designer bag. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye.

Source: Instagram

These viral photos were taken in her luxurious living room that she has put up for rent on Instagram.

Tracey Boakye who is also the wife of Ghanaian actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah, completed her look with a stylish and expensive Dolce & Gabbana bag.

She enhanced her natural beauty with flawless makeup, long eyelashes, and a frontal lace hairstyle, perfectly rounding out her glamorous appearance.

Tracey Boakye rocks a red dress

Tracey Boakye has wowed her fans as she slipped on a red long-sleeve dress for her viral photoshoot. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

aning904 stated:

"You're so fashionable and classic ❤️❤️❤️."

traceyboakyegirl stated:

"My extraordinary Queen👌😘chai see beauty u really glowing my love❤️❤️❤️."

rkankamboadu stated:

"MRS.BADU NTIAMOAH PAPABI ❤️❤️❤️."

mohammedawal5548 stated:

"Ghana African queen."

jina_akosua stated:

"My beautiful woman. Love you 😍😍".

isaaceshun509 stated:

"Aswear you too fine 😍😍😍😍😍

nana_yaa_shill stated:

"Sitting Pretty❤️."

abbeyprecious802022 stated:

"Maintaining steeze and composure for ghana❤️❤️❤️."

sheila.amoah.374 stated:

"Agudi33 papabi."

adwoayaa stated:

"Beautiful 😍."

global_philatropist stated:

"Their madam i love you 😘."

pearlsleysroyalsgh stated:

"Queen 💗."

nyamekye.stephanie stated:

"Always gorgeous my love 💕."

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

"Blessed Sunday boss lady 👑🖤."

dekabmiser_derealtor stated:

"Always looking stunning 🔥🔥🔥."

chargerprince1 stated:

"High-Class Queen 👑."

Check out the photos below:

Tracey Boakye rocks a black dress

Tracey Boakye looked gorgeous in a black two-piece ensemble. She exuded elegance in a maxi top paired with matching pants as she posed in her luxurious apartment.

The mother-of-three dazzled with a beautiful cornrow braid hairstyle and flawless makeup that accentuated her skin tone.

She accessorised her outfit with round gold hoop earrings and a Van Cleef bracelet, while proudly showcasing her beautiful wedding ring.

Check out the photos below:

Tracey Boakye celebrates her 34th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye who wore a black outfit for her 34th birthday shoot.

Ghanaian fashion designer Jennifer Mensah designed the two custom-fitting outfits for Tracey Boakye's birthday photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's choice of outfits to mark her 34th birthday.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh