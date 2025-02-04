Ghanaian model Deborah Vanessa looked classy in a white corseted wedding gown in trending videos

Deborah Vanessa wore a glamorous gown that would stand the test of time as she allegedly walked down the aisle

Some social media users have commented on Deborah Vanessa's perfect bridal makeup on Instagram

Ghanaian model and fashion entrepreneur Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby, is destined to be a stunning bride.

In a viral video, the ex-girlfriend of Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong looked magnificent in a strapless lace gown.

Deborah Vanessa slays in a stylish white wedding gown. Photo credit: @sisterdeborah.

Source: Instagram

Deborah Vanessa wore a custom-made, stylish corset lace and silky gown featuring a detachable, floor-sweeping skirt.

The video vixen accessorised her look with cute stud earrings, an elegant bracelet, and fashionable rings.

Her elegant ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup added to her radiant appearance as she posed gracefully for the cameras.

To complete her look, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate wore glittering open-toe high heels for the photoshoot.

Deborah Vanessa models in a white gown

Ghanaian model Deborah Vanessa has taken over the internet as she poses in stylish lace floor-sweeping gown. Some social media users have commented on Deborah Vanessa's bridal look.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

celebritystyle_boutique stated:

"The background music 👌🏾the gown is breathtaking ❤️."

sisterdeborah stated:

"My forehead is looking forward to my wedding day 😂."

za_neee stated:

"Wedding dress really look 👀 good on you."

kojomanuel7 stated:

"When Barbie meet perfection ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥."

coccosofiaa stated:

"I really like the gown."

abenabarca10 stated:

"You look breathtaking 😫♥️😍😍."

benzglam_ stated:

"Stunning 😍😍😍."

mpetea_hemaa stated:

"The details 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

utukadelight stated:

"She will be a beautiful bride."

topheyy_touch stated:

"Just woowwww 🧜🤍 , you will be the most beautiful bride 👰 ever 🥰🥰🥰🤍."

Tiphny_a stated:

"Breathtaking 🔥🔥🔥Gosh❤️."

quansimaah stated:

"Omgggggg🤍🤍sis Debbie is just beautiful. Gosh 🔥🔥🔥."

Deborah Vanessa rocks a skimpy outfit

Deborah Vanessa went viral as she rocked a daring two-piece outfit to perform at a New Year's event in Tema.

She shook her behind while slaying in a black crop top and short bubble skirt for her electrying performance.

Watch the video below:

Sister Deborah performs at O2 Indigo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deborah Vanessa who joined Medikal to perform their hit Too Risky at this O2 Indigo concert.

Medikal achieved a significant professional milestone after his sold-out concert at the O2 Indigo in 2024.

Medikal billed well-known Ghanaian musicians, like as Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Efya to perform at his concert.

Some social media have applauded Medikal for taking a leap of faith to book the venue for a short period of time at an expensive amount.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh