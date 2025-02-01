Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui honoured Nana Ama McBrown by taking style inspiration from her recent photoshoot

Fella Makafui and her daughter arrived at an event to sign a new ambassadorial deal in stylish outfits

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui and her daughter designer shoes to the event

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer Fella Makafui has replicated one of Nana Ama McBrown's most-talked-about corset gown to an event.

The mother-of-one drew style inspiration from the 47-year-old actress as she arrived with her beautiful daughter to sign a new ambassadorial deal.

Fella Makafui looks elegant in a stylish dress. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian musician Medikal's ex-wife Fella made a bold statement in a vibrant and intricately designed corseted gown that beautifully highlighted her voluptuous figure.

Fella Makafui wore a centre-parted long ponytail hairstyle and her makeup was beautifully applied to highlight her unique features.

The fashion and beauty entrepreneur completed her sophicated look with elegant designer shoes that matched with her classy look.

She accessorised her glamorous look with simple stud earrings and her daughter stole the spotlight in a classy white outfit.

Fella Makafui's daughter looked radiant in a chic white outfit and effortlessly stole the spotlight as the duo made their entrance embodying grace and charisma at the event.

Fella Makafui copies McBrown's design

Some social media users have reacted as Fella Makafui's takes style inspiration from Nana Ama McBrown. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

adwubi2015 stated:

"Island looking so cute😍😍."

jeansonthelowgh stated:

"Been shining my teeth saa .. looking at both mummy and baby 😀😀 ❤️❤️❤️."

donnalovia_hair stated:

"That smile😊😊 “yhhh l know who my mum is” 😍😍."

lawrencia_d stated:

"Watching Island’s smiles is giving a happy child vibes ❤️ bless her 🙏."

pink_style_ghana stated:

"See how the girl is putting on a beautiful smile wow😍😍😍."

mzzzbrew stated:

"Island’s smile is infectious. Island is all grown❤️."

lee_.miche_ stated:

"I saw you and mdk coming together again ❤️congratulations 🎊."

Watch the video below:

Nana Ama McBrown rocks a corset dress

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and media personality Felicity Ama Agyeman popularly called Nana Ama McBrown looked breathtaking in a pink corseted dress to an event in December 2024.

The style icon looked radiant in an expensive frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup while flaunting her designer clutch purse.

Check out the photos below:

Fella Makafui rocks a short dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui who rocked a stylish short dress for her viral photoshoot.

Medikal's ex-wife wore a chic gown that showed off her lovely legs, making her appear younger and glamorous.

Some social media have commented on Fella Makafui's flawless makeup and skin-tone makeup on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh