Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has conquered Kumawood with her high fashion sense

Tracey Boakye did not disappoint with her sartorial outfit and hairstyles for her 34th birthday photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's elegant short dress and white shoes on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has won the coveted title of the most fashionable female celebrity for January 2025.

As evident on Instagram, the famous style influencer started the New Year with a high fashion sense.

Tracey Boakye looks classy in a stylish green dress. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye.

Source: Instagram

For her latest photoshoot, Tracey Boakye looked elegant in a short dress to express her gratitude to her followers for the well wishes on her birthday.

She wore a green off-shoulder green dress that flaunted her fine legs as she posed like a supermodel.

Tracey Boakye looked glamorous in a centre-parted frontal curly hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes to complete her look.

The mother-of-three modelled in white strappy sandals that elevated her look. She shared the phoots on Instagram with this caption:

"I wanna say a very BIG THANK YOU 🙏🏿 to you All for your Warm Wishes for Me yesterday, your prayers, love, calls, messages, really made my day a memorable one. I love you all ❤️. God Bless you 🙏🏿."

Check out the photos below:

Tracey Boakye slays in a green dress

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's gorgeous photos on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ryanaakua stated:

"You are welcome mummy ❤️."

tetteh539 stated:

"Love you Mrs Ntiamoah, thanks for the blessings you wish on us your fans."

supa_diamond_ stated:

"Hi mum it been a while 😢❤️."

queen_mesdark stated:

"Aho)f3🔥😍."

giftyokyere604 stated:

"I tap into your blessings 🙌😍."

iamyaabediako stated:

"Very beautiful 😍."

mrsankamah_ stated:

"@tris_ky this is also simple n nice."

abenashy_lipz stated:

"We love you too gorgeous mama😍😍😍😍."

enyonamphilly stated:

"You deserve all the feelings that is going on within you...blessed child of God❤️❤️❤️."

jessicawilliamsgh stated:

"God Bless your New Age Dear 🙏🙏."

beverly_amaserwaagh stated:

"Sitting pretty my beautiful ❤️✨."

_josey_yaasss stated:

"Happy birthday you are such an amazing woman wishing you God’s blessings and prosperity 🎂🎂😂🎉🥰🥰🎊🎊🎊."

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

"Looking beautiful on your special day 💚💚💚."

Tracey Boakye organises a plush birthday party

Tracey Boakye has set an unbreakable record for Ghanaian celebrities who celebrate their birthdays in January.

The movie producer organises a lavish party with famous influencers Felicia Osei and Asantewaa in attendance.

Some of the celebrity guests opened up about their relationship with the birthday celebrant highlighting on how she has impacted their lives.

Watch the video below:

Tracey Boakye and her family travel abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her beautiful family who went on lavish vacation in December 2024.

The celebrity mother and her wealthy husband wore designer outfits for their viral photoshoot that went viral on Instagram.

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's children's high fashion sense online.

Source: YEN.com.gh