Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has posted a photo of her latest designer bag and shoes on Instagram

The A-lister looked sporty in a stylish outfit as she modelled in an expensive Chanel bag and classy side-bag

Some social media users have reacted to Jackie Appiah's photo on Instagram as they admire her flawless beauty

Award-winning actress Jackie Appiah is among the wealthiest female celebrities in Ghana, owning an impressive collection of designer bags and shoes.

The 41-year-old recently caused a stir while on a luxurious vacation abroad, where she showcased an elegant ensemble and accessories.

Jackie Appiah looked classy in a chic black top paired with black leather leggings and a brown jacket.

Jackie Appiah slays in stylish outfit and a designer bag. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Source: Instagram

She completed her outfit with Chanel black quilted leather slip-on loafers featuring the iconic CC interlocking logo.

The recipient of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 14th Ghana Movie Awards, she accessorised her look with a classic triomphe Celine bag made of shiny calfskin.

The screen goddess wore a center-parted long and lustrous hairstyle, complemented by subtle makeup and perfectly defined brows, as she smiled for the cameras.

To enhance her fashionable look, Jackie Appiah donned stylish sunglasses, showcasing her expensive wristwatch and bracelets while posing for photos.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah slays in a green gown

Jackie Appiah completely mesmerised fashionistas with her glamorous look at the 2025 Ghana Movie awards.

The talented actress won the biggest award of the night and was also recognized as the best-dressed celebrity according to public opinion.

Jackie Appiah accessorized her look with green stud earrings and round-shaped fashionable rings while showcasing her gold clutch purse.

The brand influencer posed gracefully in the living room of her luxurious mansion before making her appearance on the red carpet.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah slays in a green dress

Jackie Appiah looked like an African Barbie doll in a green ruffled dress by a top Nigerian fashion designer for her photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah looks gorgeous in an afro hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah who turned heads with her new hairstyle for a photoshoot.

The famous style icon ditched her regular straight and silky hairstyle for an afro hairstyle which matched perfectly with her outfit.

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's gorgeous photos that went viral on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh