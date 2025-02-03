Beyoncé suffered a huge wardrobe malfunction at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday, February 2, 2025

It was a memorable night of musical triumphs for Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé with the latter going on stage with her bra wires popping out

Some social media users have commented on the trending video circulating on X and Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The 67th Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles, despite initial concerns that the event might have to be postponed because of this year's devastating wildfires in the area.

Beyoncé was among the best-dressed celebrities at the 2025 Grammys. While Queen Bey is known for her impeccable style, the legend suffered a near-miss wardrobe fail at the high-profile event.

Beyoncé rocks a stylish beaded white and champagne-coloured attire to the Grammys. Photo credit: @beyonce.

Source: Instagram

Queen Bey donned a body-hugging gown in champagne and white with beads.

The handcrafted couture Schiaparelli gown had a keyhole cutout with a huge pearl accent, and the neckline fell perilously low in the front.

Beyoncé's blond hair was styled in a smooth, straight fashion, split in the centre and worn long and loose.

She accessorised with a pair of 50-carat pear-shaped drops set in custom-made Lorraine Schwartz natural pearl and cognac diamond earrings.

As Beyoncé got to her feet, and it looked as if the front of her dress had cracked just enough to let her cup wires show through, she recovered just in time to mount the stage to receive her prize, not letting anything slow her down.

Watch the video below:

Beyonce's bra wires show at The Grammys

Some social media users have commented on the trending video as Beyonce's bra wires showed just when she got up to receive her award presented by Taylor Swift.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@k_ierstena

"Blue said “girl" stop the theatrics and get up right now."

@RedMedia_us stated:

"Blue was like mom, act like you have been here before 😭."

@LONDO87540615 stated:

"Blue Ivy like girl if you don’t get up. Auntie Buff 💪🏼."

@UglyCalifornia stated:

"Lol @ Blue telling Beyonce to get up."

@dmunirockstar stated:

"Not Blue Ivy like MOM, get up that's you 😩😂🤣👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

@relientkenny stated:

"We need this as a GIF immediately 😂😂."

@Aspenxfawn stated:

"Where was Ye?! he wasn't allowed in?."

Beyoncé slays in a body-hugging dress

Style icon Beyoncé looked classy in a beaded white and champagne-colored body-hugging gown to receive her award presented by Taylor Swift.

Watch the video below:

Tems Wins At 67th Grammy Awards

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian producer Guilty Beatz who was instrumental in Tems' victory at the 67th Grammy Awards.

The Nigerian singer clinched the Grammy for the Best African Music Performance with the song "Love Me Jeje."

The tune was produced by Guilty Beatz and has been a tremendous hit in Africa and internationally.

As the singer accepted her second career Grammy Award, Guilty Beatz and Tems posed for pictures with big smiles on their cheeks.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh