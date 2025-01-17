Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked resplendent in a short dress for the viral photoshoot on Instagram

The screen goddess looked like a runway model in a signature dress by a famous Nigerian fashion designer Og Okonkwo

Jamaican singer Spice Official has commented on Jackie Appiah's elegant outfit and makeup look

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has joined the exclusive list of A-listers slaying in Style Temple's viral Sunshine dress.

Jackie Appiah looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeved short dress designed from floaty pressed organza. The plissé ruffles are gathered all over the shift silhouette.

Jackie Appiah slays in a green dress by a Nigerian fashion designer for her viral photoshoot. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

The style icon styled her look Christian Dior Pre-owned 2016 Medium Lambskin Cannage Lady D Joy satchel.

Jackie Appiah modelled in a Mach & Mach Pink Satin Double Bow Crystal Embellished Slip sandals that matched perfectly with her outfit.

The brand influencer wore an expensive frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup with long eyelashes and pink lipstick.

Jackie Appiah slays in a stylish dress

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's stylish outfit and designer bag on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

globaladusafowah stated:

"ooh, this is pretty ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

itskerenkezia_ stated:

"Lady J! Serving 😍😍😍😍😍."

nanaakua_jackie_appiah_ba stated:

"My woman for life❤️🫂 @jackieappiah."

Rockytreasures stated:

"Always on point 😍."

kobbycurly_oks stated:

"Ain’t she gorgeous? 😍😍😍."

tinababy_gh_blog stated:

"Queen J❤️😍😍."

jackie_ba1 stated:

"Ugh!!! MY MOMMA IS A BEAUTY!!😍."

monrenykejy stated:

"Fav😍."

jackie_ba1 stated:

"Serving everything!!!❤️."

jackie_ba1 stated:

"The dress, Lady D-Joy bag, and Mach & Mach heels😍."

rechaelokonkwo stated:

"Queen J."

crystal_vee_kravins stated:

"Only one Queen Jay 😍😍."

luchydonalds

"My Queen ❤️."

you_niece_ stated:

"Mama on point ❤️❤️❤️."

isioma_yocambel stated:

"Pretty queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️our Nigerian jollof 😍😍😍😍."

Check out the photo below:

Jackie Appiah rocks stylish kente gown

Jackie Appiah nearly broke down the internet on January 7, 2025 at the presidential inauguration with her stylish kente gown.

The beauty goddess looked ethereal in a classy kente gown that highlighted her curves at the historic event at the Black Star Square.

The screen diva wore a short frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

She accessorised her glamorous look with expensive gold earrings, two unique bracelets and one of her favourite gold wristwatches.

Jackie Appiah styled her look with a purple designer bag as she posed in her mansion for a photoshoot before she headed to the event.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah hosts Hollywood stars in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah who hosted a dinner party in her plush East Legon mansion for Hollywood stars.

American media mogul Yandy Smith-Harris and her handsome husband Menceedees Harris looked adorable together as they rocked designer outfits to the star-studded party in Ghana.

Ghanaian actress and former model Kalsoume Sinare and Jackie Appiah's manager Samira Yakubu were present at the event.

Some social media users have applauded Jackie Appiah for her exceptional hosting skills after the video surfaced online.

