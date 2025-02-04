Dr Osei Kwame Desipite's baby mama, Anita Sefa Boakye has flaunted her bare face in a viral video online

The beautiful wife of Barima Osei Mensah wore a simple corseted gown to the church program in Kumasi

Social media users have on Anita Sefa Boakye's look in the viral video posted by Piesie Esther on Instagram

Ghanaian entrepreneur Anita Sefa Boakye recently showcased her natural beauty by appearing without makeup in a video shared online.

The devout member of the Ladies of the Cross group flaunted her voluptuous figure in a body-hugging dress.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's baby mama flaunts her bare face as she poses with Piesie Esther after a church program. Photo credit: @piesieesther

In a viral clip, Anita was seen exchanging pleasantries with gospel musician Piesie Esther at the entrance of a church auditorium.

Anita Sefa Boakye wore a short-sleeved corseted gown adorned with lace and beads for the church event.

The celebrity mother looked classy with her short natural locs hairstyle, opting for a fresh, makeup-free look.

Meanwhile, award-winning Ghanaian musician Piesie Esther looked elegant in a black and white long-sleeve dress, complemented by a Barbie-inspired hairstyle.

Piesie Esther shared the lovely video on Instagram with this caption:

"God’s timing is always perfect! 🙌🏽 I had the sweetest surprise bumping into my dear sister Anita. Our conversation was filled with joy, laughter, and so much grace. Truly blessed to reconnect."

Watch the video below:

Anita Sefa Boakye glows during her pregnancy

The beautiful wife of Adinkra Pie CEO, Anita Sefa Boakye also looked radiant during her pregnancy in 2022.

The celebrity mother wore a stylish white dress as she posed gracefully for her maternity photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Anita Sefa Boakye rocks a yellow dress

Anita Sefa Boakye looked splendid in a yellow short-sleeved gown for her previous birthday photoshoot on December 3, 2023.

The daughter of the CEO of Anita Hotel in Kumasi wore heavy makeup and a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Anita Sefa Boakye models in elegant outfits

Anita Sefa Boakye also looked like a beauty goddess while modelling in custom-made dresses by Pistis Ghana.

Check out the photos below:

Anita Sefa Boakye trends at sister's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Barima Osei Mensah's wife, Anita Sefa Boakye flaunting her style at her sister's wedding.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's baby mama and the Adinkra Pie CEO wore beautiful gowns to her younger sister's wedding in Kumasi.

Prominent artists Akwaboah, Diana Asamoah, and Piesie Esther attended Dr. Suzzy Sefa Boakye's multi-day wedding ceremony.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

