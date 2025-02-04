Despite's Baby Mama Who Is Married To Adinkra Pie CEO Anita Sefa Boakye Flaunts Her No-Makeup Online
- Dr Osei Kwame Desipite's baby mama, Anita Sefa Boakye has flaunted her bare face in a viral video online
- The beautiful wife of Barima Osei Mensah wore a simple corseted gown to the church program in Kumasi
- Social media users have on Anita Sefa Boakye's look in the viral video posted by Piesie Esther on Instagram
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Ghanaian entrepreneur Anita Sefa Boakye recently showcased her natural beauty by appearing without makeup in a video shared online.
The devout member of the Ladies of the Cross group flaunted her voluptuous figure in a body-hugging dress.
In a viral clip, Anita was seen exchanging pleasantries with gospel musician Piesie Esther at the entrance of a church auditorium.
Anita Sefa Boakye wore a short-sleeved corseted gown adorned with lace and beads for the church event.
The celebrity mother looked classy with her short natural locs hairstyle, opting for a fresh, makeup-free look.
Ghana Jesus' wife goes viral with her heavy makeup and frontal lace wig at their star-studded wedding
Meanwhile, award-winning Ghanaian musician Piesie Esther looked elegant in a black and white long-sleeve dress, complemented by a Barbie-inspired hairstyle.
Piesie Esther shared the lovely video on Instagram with this caption:
"God’s timing is always perfect! 🙌🏽 I had the sweetest surprise bumping into my dear sister Anita. Our conversation was filled with joy, laughter, and so much grace. Truly blessed to reconnect."
Watch the video below:
Anita Sefa Boakye glows during her pregnancy
The beautiful wife of Adinkra Pie CEO, Anita Sefa Boakye also looked radiant during her pregnancy in 2022.
The celebrity mother wore a stylish white dress as she posed gracefully for her maternity photoshoot.
Check out the photos below:
Anita Sefa Boakye rocks a yellow dress
Anita Sefa Boakye looked splendid in a yellow short-sleeved gown for her previous birthday photoshoot on December 3, 2023.
The daughter of the CEO of Anita Hotel in Kumasi wore heavy makeup and a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle to complete her look.
Check out the photos below:
Anita Sefa Boakye models in elegant outfits
Anita Sefa Boakye also looked like a beauty goddess while modelling in custom-made dresses by Pistis Ghana.
Check out the photos below:
Anita Sefa Boakye trends at sister's wedding
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Barima Osei Mensah's wife, Anita Sefa Boakye flaunting her style at her sister's wedding.
Dr Osei Kwame Despite's baby mama and the Adinkra Pie CEO wore beautiful gowns to her younger sister's wedding in Kumasi.
Prominent artists Akwaboah, Diana Asamoah, and Piesie Esther attended Dr. Suzzy Sefa Boakye's multi-day wedding ceremony.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She started for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She has completed Google News Intiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh