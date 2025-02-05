Ghanaian musician S3fa has gone viral with her custom-made pink kente gown for her traditional wedding ceremony

The style influencer looked flawless in heavy makeup and glamorous hairstyle for her bridal look

Some social media users have commented on S3fa's beautiful outfit and hairstyle for her traditional wedding

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu is the latest celebrity bride in town. The Echoke hitmaker made such a lovely bride as she trends with her wedding photos.

S3fa wore a strapless corseted kente gown for her traditional wedding ceremony as she identified the love of her love amid other handsome men.

Ghanaian musician S3fa looks gorgeous in a stylish kente gown. Photo credit: @s3fa.

Source: Instagram

S3fa rocks a stylish bridal robe

Ghanaian bride, S3fa, looked magnificent in an off-shoulder corseted lace bridal gown that accentuated her smooth skin.

She resembled a beauty goddess with her short, centre-parted hairstyle, inspired by an Egyptian goddess, which perfectly complemented her bridal look.

S3fa opted for bold makeup, featuring long eyelashes and perfectly defined eyebrows that enhanced her unique facial features.

To complete her stylish ensemble for the photoshoot, she wore bow-tie-shaped earrings that matched her outfit beautifully.

Check out the photos below:

S3fa weds in a pink kente gown

Ghanaian musician S3fa has taken over the internet with her wedding video. The talented songstress wore a pink strapless kente gown designed with detachable floral applique.

S3fa wore stylish pink earrings and a matching arm cuff to accessorise her look for her traditional wedding ceremony.

Watch the video below:

S3fa's husband dons expensive kente ensemble

Ghanaian musician S3fa's good-looking husband looked dapper in a colourful kente gown for their traditional wedding ceremony.

The celebrity couple looked adorable together as they posed together before they recited their marital vows.

Watch the video below:

S3fa rocks martial arts outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician S3fa who looked effortlessly stylish in a red costume.

The award-winning musician has gone viral with her distinctive creative haircut and two-piece ensemble.

Social media users and other Ghanaian celebs have commented on S3fa's impeccable sense of style.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh