Videos of Ghanaian singer S3fa and a handsome man identified as Jesse, have started making rounds online

Reports indicate that the singer tied the know with Jesse in a secret wedding with no familiar faces spotted

The singer shared videos from the event but has neither confirmed nor denied the reports of her marriage

Ghanaian singer S3fa has reportedly tied the knot with a handsome young man identified as Jesse.

S3fa looking beautiful at an event many believe to be her wedding. Photo source: Instagram/KutzCurvez

Source: Instagram

The singer was one of several stars who cut their teeth under D Black's Black Avenue Muzik record label.

After successful hits including E Choke and Fever, the renowned singer exited D Black's label last year.

S3fa looked beautiful as always at a recent event many have come to believe was her wedding. She was in breathtaking outfits flaunting her natural curves and stature as she celebrated her new marriage.

In the first set of videos from S3fa's secret wedding which have popped up online, none of the guests were from Ghana's celebrity circle making fans believe that the E Choke hitmaker opted for a closed-door wedding.

She didn't announce it on her social media. While S3fa has shared videos on Instagram, the singer has yet to confirm or deny the reports about her wedding.

A photographer who shared early footage from the event claimed that it was an actual marriage ceremony.

Photographer en route to S3fa's wedding

Guests arriving at S3fa's wedding

S3fa preparing for her special day

S3fa flaunts bond with her new husband

A huge part of S3fa's dating history is clouded in rumours. She was once reported to be dating her boss, D-Black, a claim both stars vehemently denied.

The singer was also rumoured to have had a stint with colleague Mr Drew, who contributed to her E Choke hit single.

As expected none of them made it into S3fa's arms on her special day. Rather, a fine gentleman identified as Jesse ended up as the lucky man behind S3fa.

The groom opted for a fashionable regal Kente with jewellery on his neck, wrists and head befitting of the wedding's simple but cultural theme.

