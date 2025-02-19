15 different types of pedicures and their benefits

Pedicures are more than just beauty treatments—they are an essential self-care practice for maintaining the health and appearance of your feet. With many pedicure types available, you can opt for the one that suits your needs best, whether for glamorous touch, relaxation, deep cleansing, or therapeutic relief. Explore different types of pedicures and their benefits.

Milk and honey (L) and hot stone (R) pedicures are some of the best types of pedicures that offer maximum relaxation. Photo: @salongia.dayspa, @serenity242mobilespa on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Pedicures are a self-care practice for maintaining the health and appearance of your feet .

and . Different types of pedicures offer different benefits and use different procedures and products.

Most of the pedicures enhance blood circulation.

Different types of pedicures

Pedicures are an excellent way to pamper your feet, maintain healthy skin and nails, and improve circulation. Whether you want a luxurious spa treatment or a simple clean-up, there is a type of pedi that caters to your needs. Here are different types of pedicures with pictures, their benefits, and what makes each unique.

1. Classic or basic pedicure

Classic pedicure is simple and effective. Photo: @dermaaestheticsco, @tejsalonandspa on Instagram (modified by author)

A classic pedicure is a simple and efficient foot treatment that involves soaking, exfoliating, trimming, shaping, and polishing the toenails.

It is ideal for keeping your nails neat while maintaining clean and healthy feet. This is one of the most popular types of pedicures for men and women alike. It's a great option for regular maintenance and foot hygiene.

2. Gel pedicure

Gel pedicure involves applying gel-based nail polish. Photo: @dcouturenailboutique, @nailspa_kingtum on Instagram (modified by author)

A gel pedicure lasts the longest. It involves applying gel-based nail polish that is cured under UV light, resulting in long-lasting wear.

The polish is chip-resistant and can last up to four weeks with proper maintenance. This type of pedicure is ideal for vacations or long-term wear without requiring frequent touch-ups.

3. French pedicure

French pedicure features the application of French nail designs. Photo: @yulia_yaskiv, @nailswfinesse on Instagram (modified by author)

A French pedicure follows the same basic steps as a standard pedicure, but it differs in one way: the application of French nail polish. It features a neutral colour or natural pink base and white tips for a refined appearance.

A French pedi is a fashionable option suitable for both formal occasions and everyday elegance. Its clean and polished appearance makes it a popular choice among different types of pedicures for women.

4. Spa pedicure

A spa pedicure goes beyond basic foot care, incorporating scrubs, masks, and massages for an extravagant experience. This lavish treatment hydrates the skin, leaving your feet smooth and refreshed.

It offers a full pampering experience, and the additional exfoliation and hydration make it an excellent solution for dry, cracked feet.

5. Paraffin pedicure

Paraffin pedicure uses warm paraffin wax bath. Photo; @nailed_ae, @janice_vanderlip on Instagram (modified by author)

A paraffin pedicure involves the use of a warm paraffin wax bath that deeply moisturizes the feet and relieves any type of pain or discomfort you might be experiencing. It is an effective foot treatment to enhance circulation and promote relaxation.

This type of pedicure can also be used to treat conditions like arthritis, active motion, and joint fitness. Additionally, the wax helps moisturise the skin and promotes foot care, making it another suitable option for dry, cracked feet.

6. Hot stone pedicure

As the name suggests, a hot stone pedicure involves a therapeutic massage with hot stones to enhance blood circulation and relieve tension.

The combination of heat and pressure reduces muscle stiffness, making it a relaxing option. It is one of the best pedicures for people who prefer a relaxing experience over a purely cosmetic procedure. Its deep relaxing properties make it excellent for stress relief.

7. Fish pedicure

Fish pedicure involves soaking feet in a pool or basin filled with fish. Photo:@marikarolinska, @avagyans_beauty_clinique on Instagram (modified by author)

A fish pedicure, also known as ichthyotherapy, is the traditional technique of soaking the feet in a fish-filled basin or pool. Garra rufa, the fish used in the pedicure, eats dead skin from your feet, leaving them smoother and with better cuticles.

The treatment offers natural exfoliation and can enhance blood circulation while causing a ticklish feeling. Though controversial, it remains a popular choice in some regions. This type of pedicure is ideal for anyone looking for a unique experience to exfoliate and soften their feet.

8. Deluxe pedicure

A deluxe pedicure has additional treatments such as prolonged massages. Photo: pexels.com, @arina-krasnikova

A deluxe pedicure is an upgrade over a classic pedicure, with additional treatments like prolonged massages and hydrating masks. It promotes relaxation and deeper hydration, making it ideal for dry, fatigued feet. This pedicure is ideal for individuals who prefer a little bit of extra indulgence.

9. Ice pedicure

An ice pedicure uses cooling products and ice packs. Photo: @mulberry_house, @niciatrice on Instagram (modified keywords)

An ice pedicure utilises cooling products and ice packs to revitalize tired feet and reduce swelling. It’s perfect for those who spend a lot of time on their feet and require quick relief. The cooling sensation is both stimulating and soothing. This is a fantastic choice for people who suffer from foot inflammation and fatigue.

10. Athletic pedicure

This pedicure is intended for active individuals and focuses on relieving foot tension, reducing calluses, and preventing blisters. The procedure involves exfoliation, nail clipping, and a deep tissue massage to help with recovery.

It is one of the best types of pedicures for men and women who participate in sports or strenuous physical activities. The therapeutic benefits promote overall foot health and treatment of injuries.

11. Chocolate pedicure

Chocolate pedicure uses cocoa-based products. Photo: @erodriguez782, @raices_home_group on Instagram (modified by author)

A chocolate pedicure uses cocoa-based products to exfoliate, moisturise, and nourish the legs and feet. Chocolate contains antioxidants that help to revitalize and improve skin texture.

The calming scent and rich ingredients make it a luxurious foot treatment. It is a wonderful option for people who want a unique and sumptuous experience.

12. Waterless pedicure

Waterless pedicure does not involve soaking feet in water. Photo: @buff_studios, @naturallymanicured on Instagram (modified by author)

A waterless pedicure is one in which the technician softens the skin with heated towels, steam, or specialised hydrating products instead of soaking the feet in water.

This procedure eliminates the possibility of bacterial or fungal infections from shared foot baths. It also reduces exposure to harsh chemicals and the drying effects of extended soaking.

13. Margarita pedicure

Margarita pedicure uses lime, tequila-infused soaks, and sea salt. Photo: @its_just_jess_yall, @rooosplace on Instagram (modified by author)

A margarita pedicure is a tropical-inspired treatment that includes lime, sea salt, and tequila-infused soaks. The procedure often involves a citrus foot bath, an exfoliating lime scrub, and a hydrating lotion with a delightful margarita aroma.

The citric acid in limes helps to eliminate dead skin cells, leaving feet smooth and invigorated, while the zesty scent of lime and tequila creates a refreshing and revitalising environment.

14. Wine pedicure

Wine pedicure uses grape-based ingredients. Photo; @hairlygodmother, @elmanailss on Instagram (modified by author)

A wine pedicure nourishes the feet with grape-based ingredients, rich in antioxidants. The treatment includes a red wine soak, a scrub, and a moisturising massage. It improves skin texture and offers anti-ageing properties. This luxurious pedicure is ideal for wine lovers seeking a unique spa experience.

15. Milk and honey pedicure

Milk and honey pedicure involves soaking feet in warm milk and using honey to exfoliate. Photo: @basecoatandchill, @iamleanned on Instagram (modified by author)

A milk and honey pedicure is a deeply hydrating and nourishing foot treatment that includes soaking the feet in warm milk, exfoliating with a honey-infused scrub, and using a moisturising honey mask.

The lactic acid in milk helps with dead skin cell removal, whilst honey is a natural humectant that locks in moisture. This type of pedicure is recommended for dry, sensitive skin.

What does a full pedicure include?

A full classic pedicure usually includes:

Soaking – Your feet are soaked in warm water with salts or essential oils to soften the skin.

– Your feet are soaked in warm water with salts or essential oils to soften the skin. Nail trimming and shaping – Nails are trimmed, shaped, and filed for a neat appearance.

– Nails are trimmed, shaped, and filed for a neat appearance. Cuticle care – Cuticles are trimmed or pushed back.

– Cuticles are trimmed or pushed back. Exfoliation – Dead skin is removed with a pumice stone or foot scrub.

– Dead skin is removed with a pumice stone or foot scrub. Callus removal – Thickened skin or calluses are smoothed down.

– Thickened skin or calluses are smoothed down. Massage – Lower legs and feet are massaged with oil or lotion for relaxation.

– Lower legs and feet are massaged with oil or lotion for relaxation. Moisturizing – A hydrating mask or cream is applied thoroughly.

– A hydrating mask or cream is applied thoroughly. Polish application – Nails are painted with a base coat, colour, and top coat. (Optional)

What is the difference between a pedicure and a luxury pedicure?

A standard pedicure involves basic foot care procedures such as soaking, exfoliating, nail trimming, cuticle care, moisturising, and optional polish application.

In contrast, a luxury pedicure offers an enhanced experience with premium treatments such as longer massages, paraffin wax dips, hydrating masks, and high-end skincare products. The key difference is the level of pampering and extra treatments that improve both the appearance and feel of the foot.

What type of pedicure lasts the longest?

A gel pedicure lasts the longest, as its gel-based polish is cured under UV light, making it chip-resistant and durable for up to four weeks.

What is the best type of pedicure for dry, cracked feet?

A spa pedicure or paraffin pedicure is ideal, as they deeply hydrate the skin with scrubs, masks, and wax treatments to restore moisture.

What is the best type of pedicure to get?

The best pedicure depends on your needs—classic pedicures for maintenance, gel pedicures for longevity, and hot stone pedicures for relaxation.

No matter your needs, there is a pedicure tailored to keep your feet looking and feeling their best. The above types of pedicures cater to various concerns, ranging from practical solutions for dry, cracked feet to indulgent luxurious treatments.

