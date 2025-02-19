One of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's sons Saahene Osei has gone viral with his beautiful sculptural design

Saahene Osei who recently debuted his cornrow hairstyle used clay to design a Play Station controller

Some social media users have commented on Saahene Osei's beautiful artwork on his Instagram page

Ghanaian style influencer Saahene Osei has showcased his artistic flair by skillfully crafting a PlayStation 4 controller from clay.

One of the wealthy heirs of Dr Osei Kwame Despite added his unique personal touches while proving to the world that he has many hidden talents.

Despite's son, Saahene Osei uses clay to mould a PlayStation 4 controller. Photo credit: @saaheneosei.

Source: Instagram

Saahene Osei has proved to his fans that he is just like any ordinary young adult who spends more time playing video games out of excitement while enjoying his luxurious lifestyle.

The fashionista posted the artistic photo on Instagram along with other artefacts he has designed including different sizes of dish bowls.

Saahene Osei designs a PS 4 controller

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's young and handsome son has impressed Ghanaians after working with clay to design a Play Station 4 controller. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Saahene Osei rocks stylish outfits

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son Saahene Osei looked dapper in an expensive designer ensemble for his Christmas photoshoot.

Saahene Osei wore a stylish short-sleeved shirt and wide-leg cargo white shorts that he styled with expensive sneakers.

Check out the photos below:

Saahene Osei shows off new haircut

Saahene Osei nearly broke the internet as he posed by the roadside after getting a fresh new haircut. The influencer wore a sleeveless outfit and matching trousers while showing off his designer bag.

Check out the photos below:

Kennedy Osei receives an award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's sons who received a top award in Ghana.

Kennedy Osei, a Ghanaian attorney, received the 2023 Ghana CEO Awards' Young Achiever of the Year Award.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite wore a stylish suit designed by his beautiful wife Tracy Osei to the red carpet event.

The affluent heir received congratulations from certain social media users for obtaining such a distinguished title.

