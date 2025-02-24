Old photos of some Ghanaian celebrities including Jackie Appiah and Joselyn Dumas have caused a stir on Instagram

The celebrities looked beautiful in the throwback photos as they rocked stylish ensembles in what appeared to be sporting events

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah and Nana Akua Addo's elegant outfits on Instagram

The Ghanaian entertainment industry has evolved over the years. Aside from musical concerts, many stakeholders have contributed their quota by organising fun activities for celebrities to interact with their fans.

However, frequent fan engagement was massively disrupted and slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic, making it even harder and rare for celebrities to hang out with their fans.

Old photos of Gloria Sarfo, Nana Aba Anamoah and Becca go viral on Instagram. Photo credit: @ameyawdebrah.

Famous Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah has shared old photos of some Ghanaian celebrities wearing jerseys during what appeared to be a fun non-competitive football game.

This brings nostalgia for the celebrities and the fans who were present during the particular football game when the fanatics stepped out to watch their favourite female stars playing against each other on the field.

Ghanaian actress and influencer Valentina Agyekum popularly called Afia Schwarzenegger looked sporty in her jersey as she posed with her handsome twin boys.

Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas flaunted her bare face without makeup while rocking her jersey, and blue grip socks. Award-winning media personality Nana Aba Anamoah, lawyer Sandra Ankobiah and actress Juliet Ibrahim were also spotted in the group photo.

Gloria Sarfo, Kyeiwaa and Mzbel looked elegant in their white jerseys ready to score goals and emerge victorious in the friendly matches.

Nana Aba Anamoah and other stars play football

Some social media users have commented on the old photos of Nana Aba Anamoah, Joselyn Dumas and other stars rocking their jerseys during a football match. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

beverly_afaglo stated:

"And I was a pregnant keeper 🙈🤣🤣🤣."

gloriaosarfo stated:

"Chaaaiiiii🤦🏿‍♀️🙆🏼‍♀️😜😂🔥🌟🔥💝."

abenafrimpomaa24xo stated:

"You know exactly what you are doing posting this."

Julietibrahim stated:

"Thx for the support always."

mizz_esi stated:

"@gloriaosarfo has always been beautiful ❤️🙌."

mario_derly stated:

"Becca had that colour long time ❤️."

mizz__qwanz stated:

"No one saw Nana Aba?."

_skinnygodd stated:

"Becca looking like a proper footballer."

kwame_blakka stated:

"Now we can tell some people did BBL ampa😂😂😂."

Mrxabali stated:

"But who was the captain 😂?"

bravo.xtr stated:

"This era was beautiful 😍 seeing our female celebrities coming out for a good cause and having fun. I miss this era 😊."

Check out the photos below:

Old photo of Jackie Appiah goes viral

Ghanaian actresses Jackie Appiah, Nana Akua Addo and Salma Mumin looked gorgeous in elegant dresses at a star-studded event.

Jackie Appiah graced the cover of Glitz Magazine in a stylish white lace dress and glamorous hairstyle.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah graduates from Legon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah who bagged a Master's degree from the University of Ghana, Legon.

The award-winning actress looked gorgeous in a stylish pantsuit and pointed high heels and styled her look with a designer bag.

Some social media users congratulated her for the academic achievement while juggling between career and motherhood.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

