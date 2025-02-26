Young, Famous & African star Fantana's mother Dorcas Affo-Toffey has mesmerised Ghanaians with her new look

The member of parliament for Jomoro Constituency looked elegant in a stylish lace and African print outfit

Some social media users have commented on Fantana's mother's high fashion sense and bubbly nature on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Young, Famous & African cast member Francine Nyanko Koffi popularly called Fantana and her beautiful mother share some things in common.

The gorgeous women are always the centre of attention at every event or gathering due to their high fashion sense.

Young, Famous & African Star Fantana's mom Dorcas Affo-Toffey turns heads with her new look. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian politician and member of parliament for the Jomoro constituency Honourable Dorcas Affo-Toffey was spotted at minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo's vetting in a stylish African print outfit.

Honourable Dorcas Affo-Toffey offered to give internet users a 360 view of her form-fitting outfit in a short chit-chat with Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper.

The style influencer wore a short fringe bob hairstyle and mild makeup as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

She accessorised her look with expensive gold earrings, a necklace and bracelets as she modelled in elegant shoes.

Fantana's mom rocks a stylish outfit

Ghanaian politician Dorcas Affo-Toffey has inspired many corporate women with her stylish outfit. Some Ghanaians have commented on Fantana's mom's outfit on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Dnashbone stated:

"She almost gave us 360 😂."

fynding_me stated:

"Fantana, you are Mommy’s twin."

nat_the_boy stated:

"She is beautiful ❤️❤️ tag her lemme follow her plz."

afiaowusua_gyan stated:

"She is so cute."

Snrmorrison stated:

"Why was she turning like we couldn’t see her back from her front 😂😂."

Adwoasaint stated:

"Always good and on point I love you my favourite MP ❤️❤️❤️."

Yaaobaa stated:

"This is beautiful. My two favorite people. ❤️❤️❤️."

Williams stated:

"My beautiful honourable."

peter_winners stated:

"We have beautiful women in town too."

Poshnluxurryy stated:

"She’s so bubbly 🥰🥰🥰."

ani_manni_008 stated:

"Our madam, always serving us with gratitude and appreciation only from her smile."

akosua7751 stated:

"She is absolutely gorgeous 😍."

Triceyenockson stated:

"She is representing us well 🔥."

Watch the video below:

Fantana's mom rocks a red lace gown

Ghanaian musician Fantana's mother looked extravagant in a lace gown at the 2025 presidential inauguration at the Black Star Square on January 7, 2025.

The style icon looked fabulous in a red gown that flaunted her skin while highlighting her voluptuous figure at the event.

Honourable Dorcas Affo-Toffey looked elegant in gold earrings and a matching necklace to the historic event.

Check out the photos below:

Fantana shows off her face without makeup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Fantana who went viral with her makeup transformational video.

The talented actress and musician looked flawless as she showed off her natural face without makeup as she glammed up for her friend's event.

Some social media users have commented on Fantana's before and after makeup makeover videos on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh