Prophet Bernard Elbernard's gorgeous wife has set new fashion trends for Christian women with her new look

The mother-of-two has become one of the most fashionable female preachers in Ghana with an unquestionable style

Some social media users have commented on Prophet Elbernard's pretty wife's stylish looks on Instagram

The General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Bishop Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun's beautiful wife has a high fashion sense.

Mimi Elbernard Nelson-Eshun has never suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she champions the word of God at church and online platforms such as Zoom.

Prophet Bernard Elbernard's wife looks elegant in three stylish outfits. Photo credit: @mimielbernard.

The style influencer has taken over the internet with her classy outfits and hairstyle that befits her status as a pastor's wife and minister of God.

YEN.com.gh has compiled photos of Mimi Elbernard Nelson-Eshun in elegant outfits from which religious women can take style inspiration.

Prophet Elbernard's wife rocks a pantsuit

Prophet Elbernard's wife, Mimi turned heads with her stylish green pantsuit and black stilettos to complete her look.

She looked effortlessly chic in a side-parted short, voluminous wavy hairstyle while accessorising her look with round gold earrings.

Mimi Elbernard wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes and glossy pink lipstick for her viral photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Prophet Elbernard's wife rocks a white dress

Mimi Elbernard looked heavenly in a white short-sleeved pleated dress styled with gold designer high heels.

Prophet Elbernard's gorgeous wife rocked a centre-parted blonde hairstyle, heavy makeup and pink eyeshadow to match her pink lipstick.

She posed graciously to flaunt her gold bracelet and elegant polished nails for this photoshoot.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

amponsah_164 stated:

"The woman with the heart of Gold. God bless you Man of God for not leaving her side.😍."

edwinarthur6604 stated:

"She knew she had met a Prophet. Her obedience has paid off greatly."

woeli_walters stated:

"Industrious wife 😅❤️."

flexxmodeliconz stated:

"God art ❤️."

esin.nam stated:

"Awwwww God bless Oga madam the goddaughter 😂😂😂😂❤️."

beautiful_thelma stated:

"The Caption is 🔥 😁 love you Papa & mummy ❤️❤️❤️."

ministernaana stated:

"I'm here for this 😍🔥🔥she is so gorgeous."

awurama_ntiriwaah stated:

"Prophetic investment."

vincentbannerman stated:

"You are amazing @mimielbernard."

Iamlarita1 stated:

"Aww beautiful. God bless you mummy ❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Prophet Elbernard's wife rocks a kente gown

Prophet Bernard Elbernard's wife looked exquisite in a pink corseted kente gown for her photoshoot.

The style icon wore a beautiful turban designed with a shimmering pink kente fabric to match her classy look.

Check out the photos below:

Prophet Elbernard gushes over his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Prophet Bernard Elbernard, who disclosed in a post that his wife was the first person to invest in his ministry.

Prophet Elbernard added that his beautiful wife didn't hesitate when he asked her to invest all her savings in his ministry.

Some social media users have commented on Prophet Elbernard's Instagram post about his wife's sacrifice and commitment to his ministry.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh