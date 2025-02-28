Prophet Elbernard has disclosed how his wife invested in his ministry when he relocated to Accra

The man of God added that his beautiful wife performed many duties before others joined his ministry

Social media users on Instagram have commented on Prophet Elbernard's remarks about his partner

The General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Bishop Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, has recounted how he left his home in Tarkoradi to begin his ministry in Ghana without any money.

The prophet explained in a recent Instagram post that he had only GH¢4.5 when he left for Accra, but his life turned around when his spiritual daughter, who is now his wife, invested in his ministry.

Prophet Bernard Elbernard gushes over his wife and how she funded his ministry. Photo credit: @mimibernard

Source: Instagram

Prophet Elbernard shared the inspiring story of how God used his wife to sustain him and support him in his ministry when all hope was lost, boldly stating 'I took her money'.

"Nineteen years ago, I received a divine conviction to leave Takoradi and move to Accra. The Lord Jesus Christ had instructed me to build a people of impact in the city. With unwavering faith, I took the decision to relocate, unaware of where my next meal would come from."

He said that he arrived in the capital city with barely any funds and with his mother's bag, checking into a hotel at Odorkor where the enormity of his calling weighed upon him.

"Alone in my room, I reflected on my situation, determined to rise above the challenges. That's when I remembered a young lady I had met years ago, who had become a spiritual daughter to me."

"I reached out to her, and she visited me the next day. I took the money that was on her and I asked her to withdraw her investment from an institution, and she brought the money to me. I took the funds, knowing that the Lord had sent her to sustain me in this new chapter."

Prophet Elbernard said the lady became his financier, spiritual daughter, church member and usher many years before their relationship blossomed into one of a husband and wife.

"I think I have the grace of turning my spiritual daughter into a wife 😆. Today, I express my heartfelt gratitude for her unwavering belief in me and my ministry. Her financial support has been invaluable, and I cherish her as a precious gift from God."

Prophet Elbernard celebrates his wife

Some social media users have showered praises on Prophet Elbernard's wife for allowing God to use her to bless others. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Verabannerman stated:

"Our proactive and incredible yummy mummy! We love and appreciate you 🙏🏽❤️."

ben_the_visionary stated:

"Beautiful 🔥🔥🔥The Anointing to Change Daughter to wife Myyyy God."

araba_ainooson stated:

"The Abigail of your Youth😍🔥."

kobby_bryantt_jnr_kbj stated:

"My future wife doesn’t know she’ll also meet a future world gospel artist."

ekowdanquah_hammond stated:

"❤️❤️❤️ Mummy, she is the best 😍."

Mayloretta stated:

"Thank you for giving to the Lord. @mimielbernard."

Mawuli_ stated:

"It’s the fact that she was into investments as far back as then for me. Kingdom Bullionaire from the onset. God bless you."

Boakyegwyneth stated:

"@mimielbernard God bless you mummy🤲🤲🤲🤲🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🤲🤲🤲🤲🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️."

ab_caezarwood stated:

"God bless you mummy ❤️❤️ @mimielbernard."

peppy_happy1 stated:

"A woman of substance 😍. True representative of a diamond in human version. Love love you @mimielbernard 😍."

Check out the photos below:

Prophet Elbernard's wife rocks a white dress

Prophet Bernard Elbernard's beautiful wife, Mimi Bernard, looked angelic in a white outfit for a previous photoshoot.

The beauty goddess wore a centre-parted ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup as she posed for the cameras.

The style influencer accessorised her look with green stud earrings and gold bracelets to church.

Check out the photos below:

Prophet Elbernard gives new prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported on Prophet Elbernard's prediction before the 2024 elections took place.

The popular man of God stated that one of the vice-presidential candidates would die before voting began.

Prophet Elbernard later released a related prophecy, saying he had been shown that Mahama would win.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh