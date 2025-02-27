Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Okoro, Lydia Forson and other A-listers didn't disappoint with their looks at the premiere of Sparrow Station

The award-winning actresses and style icons graced the event in stylish ensembles and designer bags

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah and Yvonne Okoro's outfits on Instagram

Ghanaian filmmaker and chief executive officer of Sparrow Productions Shirley Frimpong Manso has launched a new YouTube channel.

The industrious woman who has produced numerous Netflix-worthy content for over eighteen years has uploaded all her award-winning movies on YouTube.

Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Okoro, and Lydia Forson look fabulous in stylish outfits to the premiere Of Sparrow Station. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

At the premiere and Sparrow Station launch, Shirley Frimpong Manso pledged to deliver exceptional films and series that showcase African excellence.

Some of the famous Ghanaian movie stars who have been featured in Shirley Frimpong Manso's movies were present at the launch.

Shirley Frimpong Manso talks about Sparrow Station

Shirley Frimpong Manso looked regal in a short-sleeve outfit and a side-parted hairstyle as she spoke vividly about uploading her movies on YouTube for free viewing.

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas who was the master of ceremony at the event looked spectacular in a spaghetti-strap gold dress that flaunted her smooth skin.

To complete her look, the celebrity fashion muse, Joselyn Dumas wore gold strappy heels to match her custom-made outfit.

Jackie Appiah rocks an African print dress

Jackie Appiah looked classy in a green lace long-sleeve outfit that she styled with an African print bustier.

The style icon wore a centre-parted straight hairstyle and heavy makeup to enhance her look.

Yvonne Okoro slays in a blue dress

Yvonne Okoro looked classy in a slanted long-sleeve dress that highlighted her figure as she modelled in elegant high heels.

The award-winning actress looked gorgeous in a blunt-cut hairstyle and heavy makeup that cascaded around her shoulders.

She styled her look with a stylish designer bag as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Some Ghanaians have praised Lydia Forson for fixing Yvonne Okoro's wardrobe malfunction at the event.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

emeraldmoses63 stated:

"Ever purified😍 beauty."

adjoa_koomson stated:

"Queens fix each other's crowns when they slip. Thank you, @lydiaforson for graciously fixing "it" for her. You're both beautiful, awesome women! 👌🏾."

vince_nani stated:

"So @ghkwaku couldn't draw her attention. Is that not supposed to be part of quality production? Anaa mo se y3 de p3 trend."

oprahmb_autos stated:

"You look stunning @yvonneokoro ❤️."

Naa Ashorkor rocks a short dress

Ghanaian actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor turned heads as she arrived at the event in a short African print dress.

The TV3 morning show host looked gorgeous in her natural locs hairstyle and flawless makeup to the event.

Lydia Forson rocks a pink outfit

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson inspired corporate women with her pink pantsuit to the premiere of Sparrow Station.

The founder of the Kinky Matters beauty brand rocked a long African braid hairstyle and mild makeup to the star-studded event.

Rita Dominic shoots new movie with Akrobeto

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Shirley Frimpong Manso the Ghanaian filmmaker who recently shared the trailer of her new movie, Two of a Kind.

Renowned Ghallywood and Nollywood actors Akrobeto and Rita Dominic are among the celebrities in the upcoming movie.

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic has hailed Ghanaian filmmaker Shirley Frimpong Manso for her exceptional directing skills and professionalism.

Source: YEN.com.gh