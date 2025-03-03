Model and business mogul, Kim Kardashian, got many people criticising her look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

She rocked natural makeup, a white Tyvek gown from Balenciaga and beautiful pony styled into a bun

While others loved her look and complimented her, others claimed the ball gown resembled a duvet

American socialite and reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, turned heads online in a white gown at the recently held Vanity Fair Oscar Party held on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Kim Kardashian rocks a white Balenciaga Tyvek Gown for Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Image Credit: Getty Images and @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Kim Kardashian slays in white gown

The ex-wife of American rapper Kanye West rocked a white sleeveless ball gown that showed off the fine skin around her shoulders and arms. The gown was a Balenciaga Tyvek Gown.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV star looked radiant and kept it simple in natural-looking makeup.

The American socialite rocked black natural hair was tied into a ponytail with the ends twirled and secured into a bun.

As part of her simple look, Kim wore no jewellery and neither did she accessorise her glammed up look.

In a video she posted on her Instagram page, and other videos trending online showed Kim walking gracefully on the red carpet.

Photos of Kim Kardashian's Oscar gown

Reactions to Kim Kardashian's Oscar Party look

Many people shared mixed reactions about Kim's Oscar gown. While people showered her with positive compliments and shared positive reviews about her princess-like gown, others had not so pleasant things to say.

Some people criticised her look, saying that the ball-gown part resembled a piece of white duvet she carried around since it was only fixed on the front part of the gown.

Below are the opinions of social media users regarding Kim's gown:

jennifergarza said:

"Omg it’s soooo stunning and casually chic, I love it!!! 😍🤍👏🏽👏🏽."

macetocold said:

"Terrible. The worst dress you ever wore."

ashdenmaybin said:

"When you wake up in the middle of the night to pee but it’s 68 degrees so you bring the blanket to the bathroom."

taejhaa said:

"Drooling to die for!! Wedding dress board!!! 👏🏾👏🏽👏🏽 don’t ever let your shine dim!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥"

harl3yj3an said:

"What I look like when I pull my super king sheets off my bed and take them to the laundry."

emmagrede said:

I LOVEEEEEEEE this so much! The whole look is Heaven ✨

Regina Daniels slays in new look

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian actress Regina Daniels made a grand comeback to Instagram after deactivating her account amid rumors linking her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, to actress Chika Ike’s baby.

Marking her return, she swapped her usual modest outfits for an all-white ensemble featuring a mini skirt and a figure-hugging top.

Nollywood stars like Mercy Johnson and Chioma Nwaoha expressed how much they missed her, while others noticed she had deleted photos of Mr. Nwoko and made other changes to her profile.

