Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has released some beautiful photos to celebrate her birthday in style

The talented actress and movie director looked classy in a black ensemble for her birthday photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Juliet Ibrahim's classy outfit and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has never ceased to amaze her followers in Nigeria and Ghana with her stylish looks.

The celebrity mother looked splendid in an-all black ensemble for her birthday photoshoot on March 3, 2025.

Juliet Ibrahim slays in a black dress for her birthday photoshoot. Photo credit: @julietibrahim.

Juliet Ibrahim wore a black long-sleeve mini dress and black see-through leggings for her birthday photoshoot.

For her glam, she looked like a beauty goddess in heavy makeup, glittering lipstick, long eyebrows and medium-length eyelashes.

The published author and movie director turned heads with her centre-parted long gray hairstyle while she modelled in glittering silver high heels to complete her look.

Juliet Ibrahim celebrates her birthday in style

Juliet Ibrahim posted her beautiful birthday photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

therebeccadonkor stated:

"Happy birthday sis."

franccyj stated:

"Happy birthday, Juju! Praying for more of God's blessings. May peace, love, and endless joy fill up your home this coming year and always ❤️ Lots of love ."

tpdchic stated:

"Happy birthday Queen 😍."

rikuzy stated:

"Happy birthday 🎂 and many happy returns 🎊."

omawumio stated:

"Happy birthday gorgeous! Wishing you the best year yet!!!."

Check out the photos below:

Juliet Ibrahim slays in a gold gown

Juliet Ibrahim looked impeccable in an off-shoulder, thigh-length gown for her mother's sixth birthday celebration.

She stole the spotlight with her curly hairstyle and mild makeup while accessorising her look with a stylish necklace and a matching bracelet.

Check out the photos below:

Juliet Ibrahim rocks a blue ruched dress

Juliet Ibrahim wore a blue form-fitting dress as she posed with her newest award for directing a Netflix-worthy movie.

The proud director was overjoyed as she showed off her plaque on social media. Juliet Ibrahim wore designer high heels to match her bodycon dress for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Juliet Ibrahim slays in a green dress

Screen goddess Juliet Ibrahim wore a sleeveless green dress that accentuated her curves for her photoshoot.

She looked ethereal in a coloured braid hairstyle that she styled like a ponytail and wore mild makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Check out the photos below:

Juliet Ibrahim wins an award in Nigeria

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim, who was honoured at the 2024 GAH awards event, which took place over the weekend.

The A-lister actress and style icon walked the Lagos red carpet in a short outfit and a beautiful braided hairstyle.

Juliet Ibrahim's custom-made ensemble and braided haircut drew criticism from some social media users.

