Perfect Match Xtra season two winner Delali Agor popularly called Tessy has posted some beautiful photos on Instagram

The fashion designer was one of the fashionable women in the Perfect Match Xtra reality TV house

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of photos that shows that she is a rising style influencer in Ghana

Perfect Match Xtra season two winner Delali Agor popularly called Tessy has an unmatched fashion sense.

The professional runway model has become a top style influencer after she won TV3's reality television show.

Perfect Match Xtra Season two winner Tessy models in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @officialtessy.

The talented fashion designer has taken over the internet with her glamorous look as she models in her unique designs.

YEN.com.gh has compiled three beautiful photos of the reality TV star in stylish outfits that became the talk of the town.

PMX winner Tessy rocks a strapless outfit

Perfect Match Xtra season two winner Tessy flaunted her smooth skin in a strapless ruffled bodycon dress.

Style influencer Tessy wore a frontal lace side-parted hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

She looked flawless in heavy skin tone makeup to enhance her natural beauty while accessorising with stylish stud earrings.

Check out the photos below:

PMX winner Tessy rocks a blue dress

Reality TV star Tessy looked daring in a blue strapless dress that flaunted her smooth legs for her recent photoshoot.

She wore a stylish fascinator and accessorised her look with pearly earrings and a necklace to match her white high heels.

Check out the photos below:

PMX winner Tessy rocks a print dress

Perfect Match Xtra winner Tessy looked fabulous in a stylish skintight long-sleeve top and long peplum African print pencil skirt.

The fashion model wore a frontal lace blonde hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes to complete her look.

She wore round, stylish earrings and matching fashionable rings as she posed elegantly for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

PMX winner Grace opens a salon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Perfect Match Xtra season one winner who opened a beauty salon in Accra.

Perfect Match Xtra season one winner Grace rocks elegant outfits. Photo credit: @biggracet.

Grace Maabena Ankomaa Tawiah, popularly called Grace looked flawless in a stylish corseted gown and elegant high heels to the star-studded launch.

Big Grace as she is affectionately called by her fans on Instagram always steals the spotlight at every event with her spectacular outfits.

Some social media users have congratulated the beautician for providing jobs for young women who look up to her.

