Ghanaian entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, popularly called Afua Asantewaa Singathon, has lost weight after her second Guinness World Record Singathon attempt.

The celebrity mother of three lovely girls and her glam team didn't disappoint with her Independence Day photoshoot.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon looks gorgeous in a black dress. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon.

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa Singathon wore a simple yet classy short black dress and a matching giant gele to match her look.

Nigerian gele stylist based in Ghana Emmanuella Erinma Ukoha, the chief executive officer of Gele Center, used green, yellow and green kente fabrics to tie the gele directly on her head.

Ghanaian style influencer Afua Asantewaa Singathon, modelled in Ghana-made native sandals to complete her look.

The event organiser and pageantry director shared the video and photos on Instagram with this caption:

"FREEDOM IN MIND, FAITH IN OUR HEART, MEMORIES IN OUR SOULS; LET'S SALUTE THE NATION; IT’S GHANA’S 68TH INDEPENDENCE DAY."

Afua Asantewaa Singathon rocks a black dress

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon's Independence Day photos. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

g2clothing_

"Beautiful and bold ❤️💛💚🖤👏."

_amaherself

"Mama looks gorgeous 😍 💕."

royyal_bllush stated:

"Very beautiful ❤️."

esiadjeiwaa_8

"Melanin popping❤️💛💚🖤."

lokkopeter95

"Happy Independence day ghana 🇬🇭 ❤ 💙 ♥ 💖 💕 🇬🇭."

Shirleyoforiwaa stated:

"God bless our motherland."

Lizzyaddai stated:

"Wooow You Look Stunning Nice Combination 🇬🇭."

coffie9604 stated:

"You look gorgeous in Ghana 🥀🥰🥰🥰."

felix_aboagye stated:

"And I pledge myself in all things to uphold and defend the good name of Ghana. Solid brand image🙌🏽."

mavisgoodlife stated:

"Who’s this beautiful Africa Queen? Happy Independence Day Afua Ghana 🇬🇭 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭❤️❤️❤️."

Afua Asantewaa Singathon rocks cornrow braids

Afua Asantewaa Singathon looked like a boss lady in a blue three-quarter sleeved top and below the knee pleated skirt for her photoshoot.

She looked unrecognisable in a beautiful cornrow braided hairstyle and flaunted her flawless melanin face without makeup.

Afua Asantewaa was photographed in white sandals to complete her look while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

Afua Asantewaa shares weight loss tips on Instagram

Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa Singathon has shared her simple weight loss tips in a viral video.

Afua Asantewaa talks up second singathon attempt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afua Asantewaa Singathon, who intended to organise her second Guinness World Record Singathon attempt at Times Square, New York.

However, the much-awaited event took place in December 2025 in the Ashanti Region's capital, Kumasi

Ghanaians are still waiting for Guinness World Records' official decision after her second singathon attempt.

