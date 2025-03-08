Heavily pregnant Berla Mundi looked effortlessly chic in a stylish outfit to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, 2025

Berla Mundi inspired many expectant mothers with her choice of outfit for her viral photoshoot with Cookie Tee

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee's beautiful outfits and hairstyle on Instagram

Heavily pregnant Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi looked gorgeous in a stylish dress for her International Women's Day photoshoot.

TV3 presenters Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee looked elegant in breathtaking ready-to-wear outfits for the viral shoot on Instagram.

Heavily Pregnant Berla Mundi slays in a stylish dress. Photo credit: @berlamundi.

The expectant mother Berla Mundi flaunted her baby bump in a long cutout dress that accentuated her curves.

Mrs Tabi wore a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle that she styled to one side to show off her smooth face.

She looked radiant in flawless makeup with perfectly drawn eyebrows and long eyelashes with black eyeliner.

Berla Mundi accessorised her look with stylish stud earrings and bracelets while flaunting her wedding ring.

Ghanaian morning show host Shirley Emma Tibilla popularly called Cookie Tee looked classy in a designer pantsuit that suited her great personality.

The style influencer wore a black camisole and turned heads with her signature short hairstyle for the photoshoot.

Cookie Tee looked exquisite in flawless makeup and glossy lipstick as she smiled gracefully for the cameras.

Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host accessorised her look with pearl earrings and a matching necklace for the shoot.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Richennell stated:

"@cookieteegh I love to see you and Berla together I must say😍😍you guys make a fatastic duo❤️."

Neekstudio stated:

"Happy International Women’s day. Thank you for all the inspiration ❤️."

Mr Principle stated:

"Mmh beautiful pictures 😍😍😍this stunning 😍."

Check out the photos below:

Berla Mundi rocks a classy black dress

Ghanaian brand influencer Berla Mundi looked fabulous in a short black dress styled with a blazer for a video shoot.

The heavily pregnant celebrity modelled in black high heels effortlessly as she spoke about one of the brands that she is works with.

Berla Mundi looked terrific in a short bob hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her classy look.

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee slays in a stylish outfit

The host of Today's Woman lifestyle programme, Cookie Tee, looked majestic in a stylish two-piece outfit for her recent photoshoot.

Cookie Tee flaunted her smooth legs in a stylish blazer and short shirt with faux fur trimmings for elegance and style.

The style influencer looked gorgeous in a Barbie-inspired hairstyle and glamorous makeup look while slaying in beautiful earrings.

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee rocks a stylish kente

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Cookie Tee, who stole the spotlight on Ghana's Independence Day with her outfit.

Cookie Tee was seen in a custom-made two-piece kente outfit and elegant high heels for a video shoot with Giovanni Caleb.

Many Ghanaians have commented on Cookie Tee's outfit while reacting to Giovanni Caleb's hilarious dance moves.

