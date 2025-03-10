Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama agreed that she is a tomboy in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso

Lisa Quama listed some of the things she spends her money on and why she doesn't dress like a woman

Several social media users have commented on her interview with Delay, which is trending on social media

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama confessed on the Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso that she is a tomboy.

The award-winning dancer and dance coach disclosed that she has no women's clothing in her wardrobe.

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama says she is a tomboy on the Delay Show. Photo credit: @lisaquama.

Lisa Quama added that the first time she wore makeup for her birthday shoot, she felt like she was wearing a mask on her face.

She also shared her thoughts about wearing wigs, emphatically stating that she always prefers to rock her natural hair or cornrows to feel free and comfortable.

The University of Ghana graduate jokingly stated that she owned a pair of high heels but also had many designer boots and sneakers to match her style better.

"Our dance style was only dominated by men, and we wanted to change that narrative. So, it was only in DWP that they used to show us dancers internationally who can do Afro dance well. You can do that with feminine energy, you have to be more confident in your kind of dance, which is what pushes this style.

"I am offended because I am not part of the brotherhood. I can dress like a woman. I don't dress like a boy; I only put on unisex clothes. I am not comfortable in dresses that reveal my skin therefore you give me clothes that will cover my body and I would wear that every day of my life. But I dance every day too," she stated.

The YouTube video of Lisa Quama's interview with Delay is below:

Lisa Quama rocks a mini skirt

Lisa Quama also entertained her fans as she wore a stylish white top and mini skirt for her dance video.

The talented dancer looked gorgeous in her daring outfit and black block heels, which showed off her dance moves as her friends Endurance Grand and others cheered her on.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

roberto_queenez stated:

"See fine body wey you Dey always cover with big big clothes 😍"

_evonne._ stated:

"Oh sassy gurllllll😍."

vanie_bby24 stated:

"I never knew you could wear heels and skirts."

thejaywayyyy stated:

"Lisaaaa😂🔥❤️❤️."

Skrrrtttsaid stated:

"See the way @endurancegrand Dey smile non stop, true love!❤️."

samzi_anderson stated:

"All I wanna know is the number of dance videos you have with this outfit 😃😃😃."

Shamshermeem stated:

"You need more of these skirts. 🤭😂😂."

Watch the Instagram video below:

Lisa Quama says she is holy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lisa Quama disclosing during the same interview that she has never been with a man before.

The DWP Academy graduate added that she likes to chill and have fun with men but does not engage in private things with them.

Social media users have commented on Lisa Quama's interview with Delay, which is currently among the top videos on YouTube.

