Kumawood film star Clara Benson aka Maame Serwaa has recently addressed rumours about her love life

For the first time, the renowned actress opened up about her relationship in an interview explaining why she chose to keep it under wraps

She shared her experience and gave a hint as fans obsess over who the lucky man could be

Ghanaian actress Clara Amoateng Benson aka Maame Serwaa opened up about her relationship in a recent interview with Accra FM's Nana Romeo.

Maame Serwaa clarifies rumours about her boyfriend. Photo source: MaameSerwaaOfficial

Source: Facebook

The 24-year-old star blew up at a young age having aced her roles in Kumawood classics like Agyanka Tumi, Ohia Asem and School Girl.

Not much of the Kumawood prodigy's private life was known to the public until videos of a young man spraying money on her birthday surfaced online.

In one of the birthday videos, the young man pulled up in an unregistered luxurious Range Rover, which appeared to be his newest acquisition.

The young man entered the actress' bedroom, decorated with red roses and balloons for the special birthday celebration.

The actress' alleged boyfriend took out bundles of cash from his bag and sprayed many cedi notes on her as she took out her phone to capture the moment.

Rumours about Maame Serwaa's relationship went rife after the extravagant birthday videos. Many thought it was a hoax to help the actress gain traction on social media.

In her recent interview, Nana Romeo asked whether any of those speculations were true.

Maame Serwaa confirmed that she was in a relationship. She explained why she chose to keep things under wraps saying,

"Anyone I go out with, it's private to me but this time around I made it public. It's not a secret but it's private. I'll let you know what I want you to know."

The actress also denied that no part of her birthday moments with her boyfriend was a hoax. She established that the birthday videos came as a surprise to her.

"Somehow, I wasn't too comfortable that the videos found their way into the public domain. I didn't want them out there. But it had already happened."

Watch an excerpt of her interview below.

Maame Serwaa sobs on Emelia Brobbey's show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Serwaa had shed a tear as she opened up to Emelia Brobbey about what it felt like losing her mum at a very tender age.

According to the actress, she couldn't handle the terrible remarks about her after her ailing mum passed away.

Talking to Emelia Brobbey on the latter's Okukuseku show, she shed light on the relationship between her and her late mum.

Source: YEN.com.gh