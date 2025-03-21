Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla popularly called Cookie Tee has flaunted her new bag on Instagram

Cookie Tee earned the coveted title of one of the most fashionable female television presenters at TV3

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's elegant look and designer bag on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla popularly called Cookie Tee has flown to London specially Knightsbridge for her first luxurious vacation in 2025.

The beautiful media personality known for her expensive taste in high-end clothing, bags and accessories impressed her fans with her new look.

TV3 Presenter Cookie Tee shows off her expensive Valentino bag on Instagram. Photo credit: @cookieteegh.

Source: Instagram

Cookie Tee looked sporty in a stylish blazer and denim jeans that flaunted her curves while modelling in Valentino Garravani slingback pumps to elevate her look.

The Ghana's Most Beautiful host looked classy in a side-parted voluminous and luxury front lace hairstyle and heavy makeup.

She wore designer sunglasses and showed off her beautiful lipstick red colour Valentino VSLING bag made of Saffiano leather with dual adjustable length shoulder straps.

Cookie Tee accessorised her look with gorgeous expensive earrings and bracelets for her street photoshoot.

Cookie Tee flaunts her GH¢35,000 Valentino bag

Ghanaian style coach Nancy Adobea popularly called Ms Nancy has commented on Cookie Tee's outfit on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

msnancy_sc

"Preman nii Baapa."

pastorselasieaddae

"The cookie ❤️😍."

george_kwaning

"Wallpaper worthy 🔥."

queenekua_19

"The King has been watching the pictures after the dinner 😍❤️❤️."

ladydee_classy

"Girl you are soo classy!!."

vincentiaefya

"The background sound says it all 😍."

iamadwoasaahint

"So you came to London to fry us ❤️, I beg tv3 come for your own 🤣🤣🤣."

mr.boahen_best

"The most beautiful Media Goddess."

amos_asiedu_teku_akenten

"@cookieteegh you my admiration for you continues to rise immeasurably... love you so much ❤️."

Macphilliamy stated:

"Yes, you were looking so much elegant, sweet, stunning and beautiful with it sweet beautiful queen of mine Shirley."

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee rocks an African Print dress

Cookie Tee looked radiant in a collared African print dress that eluded grace and style as she posed for the cameras.

The style influencer accessorised with glamorous earrings, shiny designer bracelets and expensive fashionable rings to complete her look.

Check out the photo below:

Cookie Tee looks regal in a kente outfit

TV3 morning show host Cookie Tee looked ethereal in a colourful kente ensemble to celebrate the rich Ghanaian culture during Heritage Month.

She wore a beautiful blue traditional scarf and handmade beads and anklet while she sat on a wooden stool like a princess.

Cookie Tee wore blue handmade native sandals that elevated her stylish look.

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee rocks a pink pantsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the host of Ghana's Most Beautiful, Shirley Emma Tibilla, often known as Cookie Tee, who has debuted a new appearance on television.

The beauty goddess matched her daring style with a short hairdo and an expensive pantsuit, and she looked stunning.

Cookie Tee's regal appearance and perfect makeup have drawn praise from several social media users on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh