Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla popularly called Cookie Tee has turned a year older today, February 25, 2025.

The TV3 morning show host wore a two-piece ensemble for her birthday shoot that has gone viral on all social media platforms.

Cookie Tee slays in a stylish outfit for her birthday photoshoot. Photo credit: @cookieteegh.

Cookie Tee looked exquisite in a long-sleeved blazer with a stylish collared neckline and a pencil skirt for her photoshoot.

Ghanaian fashion designer Lauren Couture used round buttons and glittering fabric to grip her waist to differentiate this look from other skirt suits she had worn for her previous photoshoots.

The style influencer wore heavy makeup, perfectly drawn eyebrows, medium-length eyelashes and glossy lipstick to highlight her natural facial features.

Cookie Tee accessorised her look with glamorous emerald earrings and gold bracelets to match her look.

The Today's Woman show host modelled in black stilettos to complete her look. She shared the photos on Instagram with the caption:

"If I took a chair and sat in front of you, to tell you how I’ve navigated what I’ve been through, alllll 1.2 million plus of you would not believe me."

"I have no business being alive today but El-Roi, The God who sees me made sure I made it out alive to see today."

"So here’s what we will do. I will hold onto the chair for the story telling for now. You also bookmark this page and these photos. Someday I will be back to tell you the movie my life has been and I would like you to use this as reference."

"But for now, aaalllllll I have to say is: THANK YOU JESUS. THANK YOU ABBA FATHER. NOTHING MISSING, NOTHING BROKEN."

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee rocks stylish outfits

Ghanaian media personality Cookie Tee looked classy in a red silky long-sleeve top and black pants for her photoshoot.

She wore a side-parted frontal lace bob hairstyle as she smiled beautifully at the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee trends with her new outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Cookie Tee, host of Ghana's Most Beautiful, who stole attention to herself on Instagram thanks to her chic business attire.

The Northern beauty, who often sets trends on the internet, looked amazing in a two-tone ensemble.

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's classy attire and pricey frontal lace wig on Instagram.

