Influencer Gisela Amponsah Looks Classy In A Polka Dot Mini Dress And Ponytail Hairstyle
- Ghanaian influencer Gisela Amponsah has never disappointed her fans with her looks since she rose to fame
- Gisela Amponsah has introduced another wardrobe staple for her female followers who went to trend on Instagram
- Some social media users have commented on Gisela Amponsah's gorgeous pleated outfit and hairstyle
Ghanaian YouTuber Gisela Amponsah has significantly elevated her fashion game after establishing herself as a prominent global clothing brand influencer.
Recently, the former host of the popular podcast "Rants, Bants and Confession" attended a special date night, where she was spotted wearing a chic polka dot mini dress from Fashionova.
The playful yet sophisticated design of the dress featured a flattering silhouette that accentuated her figure, with the classic polka dot pattern adding a timeless charm.
Gisela Amponsah looked gorgeous, showcasing a sleek ponytail hairstyle that perfectly complemented the pleated details of her outfit.
She wore flawless makeup with voluminous eyelashes and bold eye shadow in vibrant colours that added a striking contrast.
In addition to her impressive clothing and makeup, Gisela Amponsah accessorised her outfit with stylish drop earrings, a delicate layered necklace, and a selection of elegant bangles that chimed softly with her movements.
To finish off her ensemble, she confidently donned a pair of black and white pointed slingback shoes that added a touch of sophistication to her look.
Carrying a designer black handbag, she truly embodied elegance and style, making her a standout figure for fashion enthusiasts and fans alike.
Gisela Amponsah rocks a short dress
Some social media users have commented on Gisela Amponsah's stylish mini dress and matching shoes on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
ellenosabutey
"The girl in the 3rd frame saw the beauty Gadamitttt😍😍😍."
vinache__
"You’re really that GIRL !😍."
Ahoufe Patri shares her drastic weight loss tips on Instagram, Ghanaians express concern over her new look
mykcutetrends
"Yeah you are that girl 😍😍😍😍."
nhyira_22
"Tall girls rock..everything looks good on u fr..🔥🔥🔥."
amankwah_michel_owusu_amoah
"CLASSY 📌."
lernylomotey
"Absolute gorgeousness 😍."
8right888._
"How do you edit your pictures?."
alisonlarsey
"Lmao the lady in the background in slide 3😂."
Check out the photos below:
Gisela Amponsah rocks a pink dress
Gisela Amponsah attended a star-studded event in a short-sleeved pink dress that flaunted her fine legs.
At the evening program organised by stylish Kevin Vincent, she modelled in designer strappy high heels that gave her height.
She accessorised her look with simple stud earrings and two sets of bracelets while flaunting her metallic purse.
Check out the photos below:
Gisela Amponsah flaunts her new car
Gisela Amponsah nearly broke the internet as she showed off her second car on Instagram. The influencer explained that she bought a second car because the roads in her area in are a deplorable state.
Gisela Amponsah added that she takes her car to the workshop every three days for maintenance.
Check out the photos below:
Gisela Amponsah trends with her skimpy outfit
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gisela Amponsah who went viral with her white skimpy outfit at the 2025 EMY Africa brunch.
Gisela Amponsah flaunted her bosoms and fine legs at the star-studded event that became the talk of the town.
Some social media users have commented on Gisela Amponsah's white outfit and elegant white shoes on Instagram.
