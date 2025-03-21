Ghanaian influencer Ama Burland has joined the list of Ghanaian influencers with bald hairstyles

Ama Burland has received positive feedback from her fans and beauty influencers after flaunting her new look

Some social media users have praised her glam team for always finding creative ways to make her stand out

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian influencer Ama Burland has made a bold decision after showing off her new look on Instagram.

The beauty entrepreneur looked gorgeous as she showed off her bald hairstyle for her lunch date in a viral photo.

Influencer Ama Burland shows off her bald hairstyle on Instagram. Photo credit: @princessburland.

Source: Instagram

The clean, polished look of her bald hairstyle drew attention to her radiant face, where she sported a glamorous makeup look.

Ama Burland wore perfectly defined eyebrows, long eyelashes, and bright eye shadow colours to enhance her natural beauty.

A statement lip in a rich, daring shade completed her beauty ensemble, giving her a luminous and captivating appearance

The fashion influencer wore a simple white top and elegant palazzo pants that hid her curvy shape during her date.

Ama Burland accessorised her look with round loop earrings hinting at her refined taste in accessories.

Ghanaian influencer Ama Burland goes bald

Some social media users have commented on Ama Burland's new look on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions on Instagram.

briellecosmetic stated:

"A QUEEN💕OBSESSED W U!😍🌟."

maame_kayyyyy

"Love you😍."

engrbarbie

"AMA consider magazine modeling 😍."

eyeramcyrus

"I’m in love with your head."

mykcutetrends

"Still beautiful 😍😍😍."

qhuin_lyfstyle

"And will forever be that😍❤️🥂."

chefabbys

"keep this hair😭."

aframdanielle

"When she serves face as a baldie?? You know for sure that face card never declines! 🔥."

llenosabutey

"Too easy 😍😍."

_eve.lyn.nn

"Face card valid !😍😍😍."

_kwaku1508

"AMA even with ur hair shaved you are still killing it what’s the secret."

Check out the photos below:

Influencer Ama Burland rocks denim jeans

Rising style influencer Ama Burland looked classy in a long-sleeve crop top that showed off her midriff and paired it with expensive denim jeans.

Ama Burland wore a centre-parted long and illustrious hairstyle that reached her backside as she posed for the cameras.

She looked like a goddess in heavy makeup that made her glow while accessorising her look with stud earrings.

Check out the photos below:

Ama Burland rocks a black gown

Ama Burland flaunted her bosoms in a black corseted lace gown at the 2024 3Music Awards. The influencer wore a curly hair frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes.

She styled her look with a stylish clutch purse to the red carpet event that awarded outstanding musicians in Ghana.

Check out the photos below:

Ama Burland out of the RBC podcast

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the second season of the well-liked Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast series produced by Glitch Africa.

Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah, who were quite popular during their maiden edition have been replaced with new co-hosts.

Some social media users have shared conflicting views after the main host Efia Odo posted the trailer on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh