Evangelist Diana Asamoah, in a video, flaunted a huge mansion and a fleet of expensive, luxurious cars

The veteran gospel musician showed the plush interior of the living room, which was well-furnished and had framed photos of herself on the wall

Evangelist Diana Asamoah complimented herself as she explained why she wore her outfit to a friend's wedding

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has given fans a glimpse of the wealth she has amassed from her career.

Diana Asamoah flaunts a huge mansion and a fleet of expensive, luxurious cars. Photo source: @switchfocus

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Mabo Wo Din hitmaker looked radiant as she wore an expensive dress and makeup, which brought out her beautiful facial features.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah also held an expensive, fashionable handbag as she got out of a black Toyota Fortuner with 2020 registration that was parked along with a black Toyota Camry under a canopy inside her home's compound.

The veteran gospel musician walked around the large compound in the big mansion, which had some trees planted to provide shade, air and also beautify the landscape.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah later entered the house and showed the plush interior of the living room, which was well-furnished with several framed photos of herself hanging on the wall to give the room an exquisite decoration.

The gospel singer, who was among the numerous staunch supporters of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2024 general elections, complimented herself as she explained why she wore her outfit and roamed around the compound inside the mansion.

She noted that she had worn the high-fashion outfits to attend the wedding ceremony of a female colleague named Adiepena.

Since making her entry into the Ghanaian gospel fraternity over two decades ago, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has achieved massive success from her music career.

Diana Asamoah and former President William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Photo source: @dianaasamoah_official and @nakufoaddo

Source: Instagram

The Asante Mampong native was the first artist to launch her album with distinguished High Commissioners and parliamentarians attending the occasion to show their support.

Throughout her stint in the Ghanaian gospel music fraternity, the Mabo Wo Din hitmaker has performed on many local and international music stages, including the first African worship concert in Italy, which she organised.

She has performed in notable foreign countries including Italy, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, the USA and Canada.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah also won awards in both Italy and Belgium for being the Best Gospel artist in Ghana in 2006 and 2008.

Aside from the music career, the gospel musician also has some business ventures. She reportedly owns a construction company, Mabo Wo Din Company Limited, which also serves as another source of vast income for her.

Below is the video of Diana Asamoah flaunting her mansion and fleet of luxurious cars:

Diana Asamoah transforms look with makeup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah transformed her look as she wore makeup and a dress to pose for photos.

The veteran gospel singer showed her bare face before embarking on transforming her looks with the makeup.

Diana Asamoah's look with makeup garnered massive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh