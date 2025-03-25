Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas made a bold fashion statement at Bills Credit founder's lavish birthday party

The event host wore a daring blue suede gown by Pistis GH to the star-studded party on March 22, 2025

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas's gorgeous outfit and hairstyle on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas was among the best-dressed female celebrities at the Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party.

The media personality and event host, Joselyn Dumas flaunted her skin in a stylish cutout dress that highlighted her voluptuous figure at the event.

Joselyn Dumas slays in a stylish dress at Bills Credit Founder's birthday party. Photo credit: @joselyndumas.

Joselyn Dumas consulted with award-winning Ghanaian clothing brand Pistis to design the daring yet classy gown to anchor the biggest party of the year at Independence Square on March 22, 2025.

The fashion designers used a glittering material to design the spaghetti strap, added three pink petals to cover her bosoms and gave her a cutout to flaunt her midriff without revealing too much skin.

The beauty goddess wore a centre-parted frontal lace ponytail and styled her hair to the back to emphasize her stylish outfit.

Joselyn Dumas wore heavy makeup with much emphasis on her perfectly defined brows, long eyelashes and glossy lipstick.

She accessorised her look with beautiful stud earrings and an expensive silver bracelet that matched her silver strap heels.

Joselyn Dumas rocks a stylish gown

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas's elegant outfit to the viral birthday party over the weekend. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

bizzleosikoya stated:

"The finest . Love of my life."

chinwendumuzic stated:

"Is there a such thing as Gods work is too much 🙌❤️❤️🔥."

gen0vevaumeh stated:

"Alexa play…. minister of enjoyment."

Check out the photos below:

Joselyn Dumas gives a talk at UCC

Actress Joselyn Dumas inspired some tertiary students at the University of Cape Coast with her speech on working assiduously to achieve their dreams at the annual event dubbed The Next Generation Symposium.

She looked splendid in an African print dress designed with black and white lace and modelled in expensive designer shoes.

Joselyn Dumas shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"Over the weekend, I honoured an invitation to speak at the @universityofcapecoast dubbed “The Next Generation Symposium” and a time was had!!!."

"I had a wonderful time interacting with both students from the university and some students from the senior high school including my Alma Marta @apgss.robotics. It was such a wonderful learning experience for me as well as impactful 💕."

"Thank you @universityofcapecoast and all the speakers, I had a wonderful time. And to all the other schools present thank you!!! You have my heart ❤️ we should do this again soon."

The video of Joselyn Dumas' mini vlog is below:

Joselyn Dumas slays in a kente gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas who wore a stylish kente gown for her 68th Independence Day shoot.

The style influencer looked breathtaking in a stylish ensemble that eluded confidence and accentuated her curves.

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' gorgeous outfit and hairstyle for her photo shoot.

