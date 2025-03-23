Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty was among the best-dressed female celebrities at Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye's lavish birthday party

Empress Gifty wore a short black dress that flaunted her fine legs as she strutted on the red carpet

Some social media users have commented on Empress Gifty's flawless makeup and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian gospel sensation Empress Gifty turned heads as one of the best-dressed female celebrities at the extravagant birthday celebration of Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye.

Radiating elegance, she captivated attendees in a stylish black body-hugging dress that accentuated her silhouette, perfectly tailored for the star-studded occasion.

Empress Gifty slays in a black dress to the Bills Credit founder's birthday party. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Completing her eye-catching ensemble, Empress Gifty donned a beautifully fitted blazer adorned with intricate, shimmering embroidery that added a touch of glamour and ensured she was a standout at the lavish event

Her hair, styled in rich, vibrant hues, framed her face beautifully, while her makeup carefully applied and undeniably striking enhanced her radiant smile for the eager cameras.

She gracefully sported designer high heels that not only elevated her stature but also exuded confidence as she elegantly navigated the red carpet.

Empress Gifty flaunted her exquisite gold jewellery that perfectly complemented her glittering, oval-shaped clutch purse, adding an extra layer of sophistication.

As she made her entrance, she was spotted mingling on the red carpet alongside fellow gospel artist Joe Mettle and the esteemed actor Kofi Adjorlolo, creating a memorable moment at this high-profile event.

The video of Empress Gifty's outfit is below:

Empress Gifty slays in a black dress

Some social media users have commented on Empress Gifty's stylish outfit at Richard Armah Quaye's lavish birthday party. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

abenaboampongmaa

"Empress is looking good."

Peddydawson

"All the Sidechic needs to forget about her husband because the Wife be Full Package eiiii eiii eiii 😂."

_emerald_anna

"I like her Soo much 😂😂😂 was the last part 4 me 😂😂."

bhurny_dictat

"Looking sweet. Noko Pressure 😍🔥🔥🔥."

opulent_sharon

"She too fine ❤️ our very own wife Atiavi man’s wife."

fashionvault___

"On this note, we the youth of Ghana appoint @richardniiarmahquaye as the Youth Minister of Entertainment 😂😂."

thesonofagod

"Ah how? She de on UTV de do show biz oo or e be ma eyes? 😂😂😂😂."

Vespa

"Eii Noko nice, who will host the United Showbiz tonight? 😃."

Empress Gifty rocks a stylish bustier

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty wore a three-piece outfit to perform at a gospel programme in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Empress Gifty looked spectacular in a white long-sleeve shirt and red pleated pants styled with a red African print bustier for her thrilling performance at the New Wine concert hosted by MOG at the church of Pentecost, Bantama.

The video of Empress Gifty's outfit is below:

Empress Gifty flaunts her bare face without makeup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty who went viral after she flaunted her no-makeup face on Instagram.

The celebrity mother looked gorgeous in a frontal lace hairstyle as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Some social media users have commented on Empress Gifty's two-piece outfit in the viral video on Instagram.

