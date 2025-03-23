It was all glitz and glamour at Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye's lavish birthday party on March 22, 2025

Famous A-listers and business moguls wore their best outfits to the biggest event of the year at the Independence Square

Some social media users have commented on the trending photos circulating on Instagram and Facebook

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has never suffered a wardrobe malfunction or underdressed for any event.

The master of ceremony at Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye's lavish fortieth birthday party at Independence Square made a bold fashion station with her cutout gown.

Joselyn Dumas, Toke Makinwa, Empress Gifty and others rock stylish outfits to Bills Credit CEO's Party.

Joselyn Dumas wore a centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup as she coordinated affairs at the event with Nigeria's finest media personality Toke Makinwa.

The fashion entrepreneur Toke Makinwa looked sassy in a black corseted gown and blonde hairstyle at Ghanaian billionaire Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party in Ghana.

The celebrity duo have gone viral as they jammed to one of Sarkodie's popular songs as he took the microphone to perform at the event.

Benedicta Gafah slays in a structured gown

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah looked very demure in a strapless structured gown that accentuated her curves at the red carpet-event.

The fair-skinned style influencer wore a blonde Barbie-inspired hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Singer Adina slays in an African print dress

Ghanaian musician Adina looked ethereal in a halter-neck African print dress to the biggest birthday party of the year.

The fashion designer flaunted her bosoms in the v-shaped neckline dress and wore mild makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Singer Adina accessorised her look with beautiful stud earrings that matched with her stylish clutch purse.

John Dumelo dons a stylish kaftan

The member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogun John Dumelo looked dashing in a stylish short-sleeved kaftan to the star-studded programme.

Osebo trends with his designer outfits

Ghanaian stylist and boutique owner Richard Brown popularly called Osebo looked dapper in an all-black ensemble styled with a designer trench coat.

He wore an attention-seeking designer boot designed with spikes and completed his look with a black Mobutu hat and purse.

Singer S3fa slays in a red gown

Ghanaian musician S3fa looked magnificent in a red long-sleeve gown that clinched to her small waist.

S3fa turned heads with her short hairstyle and flawless makeup that highlighted her beautiful facial features.

Empress Gifty slays in a short dress

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty looked splendid in a black form-fitting dress that she styled with a custom-made blazer to the star-studded program.

Gyakie and other worst-dressed stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nigerian actress Rita Dominic who has gone viral with her outfit at Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party.

Some Ghanaian stars including Gyakie and Kuami Eugene were named among the worst-dressed celebrities at the event.

