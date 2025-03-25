Influencer Gisela Amponsah was the focus of attention at Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party

Gisela Amponsah proudly stepped out in a daring outfit showing her full bosoms to the viral event of the year

Some social media users have commented on Gisela Amponsah's outfit and hairstyle on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian influencer Gisela Amponsah was among the YouTubers who were invited to Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Amponsah's lavish fortieth birthday party.

The former host of Rants, Bants and Confessions left nothing to the imagination with her daring outfit at the star-studded party.

Gisela Amponsah slays in a stylish outfit to Bills Credit Founder's birthday party. Photo credit: @giselaamponsah.

Source: Instagram

Gisela Amponsah wore a stylish pantsuit that showed off her bosoms as she posed confidently on the red carpet.

The brand influencer switched up her look as she graced the event in a short pixie cut hairstyle which has become the trend on Instagram.

For the glam, Gisela Amponsah looked alluring in heavy makeup, well-drawn eyebrows and glossy lipstick.

She wore an attention double-layered pearly necklace and giant earrings that matched her fashionable rings.

Gisela Amponsah styled her look with a cute bag that complimented the floral material that was used to design her outfit.

Gisela Amponsah flaunts her bosoms

Some social media users have commented on Gisela Amponsah's elegant outfit on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Theserwah stated

"Definitely A SERVE!👏🏾🔥🔥."

Aframdanielle stated:

"What the song says>> this whole look🔥."

Carineaikinss stated:

"Elegantus de la belle fleur 😍😍😍."

neekstudio_official stated:

"The beautiful and pretty Gisela 🔥."

Otismadaline stated:

"Absolutely stunning 😍."

m.adjaaa stated:

"A face card that will never decline! 😍."

ms_yanney stated:

"Ouuu 😍understanding the assignment also counts 💗."

awurah__arkuah stated:

"Gorgeous Queen 💖💖💖💖."

jenni_success stated:

"She knows her angles 🤌✨💕."

__phylis stated:

"Well, put together look 😍… you did serve😍👌🏽."

Check out the photos below:

Gisela Amponsah rocks a polka-dot dress

Gisela Amponsah has introduced a new fashion dress with her stylish polka dot mini dress on Instagram.

She wore a ready-to-wear ensemble by a global fashion brand for her photoshoot that instantly went viral online.

The fashionista looked elegant in a ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup for her lunch date as she strutted in designer high heels.

Check out the photos below:

Gisela Amponsah slays in a pink dress

Gisela Amponsah dressed decently in a pink ensemble to a star-studded fashion event over the weekend.

She wore a short-sleeved pink lace dress that flaunted her fine legs and modelled in pink strappy high heels to complete her look.

She turned heads with her ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup that made her glow as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Gisela Amponsah flaunts her second car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gisela Amponsah who posted photos of her second car on Instagram.

Gisela Amponsah got teary as she reminisced on how she went from being broke to a financially stable young woman.

Some social media users have commented on Gisela Amponsah's video which went viral on YouTube.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh