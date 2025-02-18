Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah's secret and wealthy lover made her feel special on Valentine's Day

Benedicta Gafah has posted a beautiful video of her 2025 Valentine's Day presents on her Instagram page

The fashion entrepreneur expressed her gratitude for buying her expensive presents on Valentine's Day

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has posted a series of videos on Instagram to show off her Valentine's Day presents from her secret admirer.

The screen diva flaunted her voluptuous figure in a stylish round-neck tassel dress that clinched her to the body as she posed for the photoshoot.

Benedicta Gafah receives a new phone and other items on Valentine's Day. Photo credit: @benedictagafah.

Source: Instagram

Benedicta Gafah looked flawless in heavy makeup and perfectly drawn eyebrows, long eyelashes and gloss lipstick to enhance her natural beauty.

The fashion entrepreneur wore a long frontal lace hairstyle that reached her backside while posing in different angles for the camera.

Benedicta Gafah styled her look with a black Balenciaga bag that matched her black stilettos for her date night.

The fashionista posted a picture of her fresh roses, a brand-new iPhone and Christian Louboutin products on Instagram. She shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Can’t get enough,👑🤎. #tbt to how my 14th went. Such a sweet human I’ve been blessed with🥺."

Pastor Daniel Obinim rocks a stylish suit. Photo credit: @pastorobinim.

Source: UGC

Recently, it was reported that Benedicta Gafah was dating Ghanaian preacher Obinim but the talented actress has refuted the claims on TikTok.

Check out the photos below:

Benedicta Gafah slays in a stylish ensemble

Benedicta Gafah looked sporty in a white short-sleeved top and matching pants for her viral TikTok video. The style influencer showed off her beautiful bare face without makeup while rocking a frontal lace hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Benedicta Gafah's no-makeup video

Some social media users have commented on Benedicta Gafah's video on TikTok. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Benedicta Gafah rocks stylish outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah stole the show in her blue ensemble at a seminar at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The fashionista looked elegant in a chic ensemble that exuded taste and sophistication at the student conference.

Social media users have commented on Benedicta Gafah's exquisite hairdo and flawless makeup a the event.

