Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa looked gorgeous in a black gown at Richard Quaye's birthday party

The media mogul hired a Ghanaian makeup artist for her flawless makeup that went viral on Instagram

After host Toke Makinwa's elegant outfit and high heels were spotted online, netizens paid her compliments

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Nigerian media mogul Toke Makinwa was the event host extraordinaire alongside Ghana's Joselyn Dumas at Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's birthday party.

The fashion entrepreneur looked gorgeous in a black strapless gown to host the biggest private birthday party of the year in Ghana on March 22, 2025, at Black Star Square.

Toke Makinwa looks gorgeous in a strapless dress at Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's birthday party. Photo credit: @tokemakinwa.

Source: Instagram

Known for her high fashion sense, Toke Makinwa exceeded the expectations of her Ghanaian fans with her glittering outfit.

She wore a frontal lace blonde hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes and matte lipstick as she stood in front of the party guests to introduce the dignitaries and acknowledge their presence.

Toke Makinwa shared photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Touch down in Accra 🇬🇭 to host #RNAQ40 last night… I thought we knew how to party in Lagos but ya”ll did a thing in Accra. The warm welcome as always is always everything 🔥❤️💋."

RNAQ's 40th: Toke Makinwa rocks black gown

Some social media users have commented on Toke Makinwa's black strapless gown and heavy makeup.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of their reactions below:

aramide7918

"Been waiting for the full look😍and as usual, aunty toke slayed like never before❤️🔥love you my woman."

hazland___jebe

"I too love this woman ❤️🙌."

badboyiya

"That woman 😍."

badboyiya

"You're who you think you are 😍."

ndukaku_27

"Toke Makinwa the 🔥."

elyssabet1

"You look good always😍🔥."

kikaosunde

"CLEAN 🔥😍."

badboyiya

"Tokiana the baddest to come out of Africa."

miss_.brandy

"So gorgeous ❤️😍."

The photos of Toke Makinwa's hosting outfit are included below:

Toke Makinwa slays in African print gown

Toke Makinwa also looked ethereal in a long-sleeve African print gown to support actress Ini Edo as she laid her father to rest.

The style icon wore a peplum outfit and a matching turban while rocking black sunglasses to add elegance to her recent look.

The television personality looked gorgeous in heavy makeup that blended with her skin tone and modelled elegantly in open-toe strappy high heels to the funeral ceremony.

Check out the photos below:

Toke Makinwa flaunts her fine legs

She also inspired her followers in a long-sleeved ruched dress and an elegant pair of high heels for her date night.

The beauty goddess wore a centre-parted glamorous hairstyle that made her look younger than her actual age.

Check out the photos below:

Toke Makinwa trends with her swimwear

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Toke Makinwa flaunting her curves during her lavish vacation outside of her country.

The gorgeous TV host looked relaxed while rocking trendy swimwear for the classy poolside photos on Instagram.

Social media users commented on Toke Makinwa's Christian Dior ensemble as she dazzled beyond Nigeria's borders.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh