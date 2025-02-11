2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Selorm Magdalene Gadah has gone viral with her stylish tulle gown

The influential beauty queen looked magnificent in a structured gown for the trending photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Queen Selorm's lovely photos that is trending on Instagram

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Selorm Magdalene Gadah, popularly called Queen Selorm, has partnered with a talented fashion designer for a viral photoshoot.

The style influencer looked breathtaking in a structured ensemble that highlighted her curves as she posed elegantly for the camera.

2023 GMB Winner Selorm slays in a beautiful dress. Photo credit: @queenselorm_gmb23

Source: Instagram

Queen Selorm looked elegant in flawless makeup, long eyelashes and perfectly designed eyebrows to enhance her natural beauty.

She wore a side-parted ponytail hairstyle that elevated her look while posing graciously for the photoshoot.

She accessorised her look with stylish drop earrings to match her stylish ensemble in the viral photos.

Queen Selorm shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"A symphony of tradition and innovation—woven textures meet fluid elegance in this masterpiece. Inspired by rich African craftsmanship, the structured bodice mimics handwoven baskets, symbolizing resilience and artistry."

"Intricate hand-beaded embellishments shimmer across the fabric, each bead meticulously placed to tell a story of heritage and sophistication."

"The soft drapes add a touch of femininity, celebrating the harmony of culture and contemporary couture. More than fashion, this is a wearable work of art—where history, craftsmanship, and elegance unite.”

2023 GMB winner rocks a structured gown

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful first runner-up Naa Ayeley Hammond has commented on Naa Ayeley Hammond's gorgeous look. YEN.com.gh has compiled reactions below:

Missamoani stated:

"So beautiful baby, so beautiful."

Yaaaa.____ stated:

"Beautiful!😍😍😍."

manye__ayeley_gmb stated:

"Finally!!!🔥😍."

fyas_kitchengh stated:

"This is clean 😍❤️."

makafui_gmb24 stated:

"A work or ART🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

p_asiwome stated:

"You are simply exquisite✨, breathtaking😮😍."

akofori_1 stated:

"Kaish, What a colour television😍❤️🔥."

Aikoadade stated:

"Queen Selorm showing up and showing OUT! 😍😍."

Gaborportia stated:

"❤️❤️❤️beautiful."

prince_daterush stated:

"Kaish …is it not the 2023 Gmb Queen….winner for 2023 Gmb ….herrr girl u too fine ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️selommmmmmmm❤️❤️❤️❤️Neho Neho."

Hylerm stated:

"This is beautiful ❤️."

Seyramjonathan stated:

"You look ravishing❤️❤️😍😍😍."

Blaeckmonarch stated:

"You're just beautiful. I'm not ready for marriage kraa,like I've come to ask for your hands in marriage."

agbenyoantoinette71 stated:

"So admirable, am proud of you,❤️❤️❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Source: YEN.com.gh