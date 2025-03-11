Ghanaian fashion and beauty entrepreneur Maame Gyamfua Yeboah took over Paris with her stylish outfit

Maame Gyamfua wore a two-piece outfit and elegant high heels to the Women of Valour conference in Paris

Some social media users have commented on Maame Gyamfua's gorgeous outfit and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Maame Gyamfua Yeboah was among the best-dressed female celebrities at the 2025 Women of Valour conference in France.

The keynote speaker stole the spotlight with her stylish two-piece set, designed by Dabihemaa, a rising fashion designer who owns a luxury women's wear brand.

Serwaa Amihere's sister, Maame Gyamfua, rocks a stylish two-piece outfit. Photo credit: @mamiohmyhair.

The co-founder of the Oh My Hair beauty brand looked elegant in a side-parted glamorous and lustrous long hairstyle at the most-talked-about event of the month.

Maame Gyamfua Yeboah wore flawless makeup with long eyelashes and glossy lipstick as she smiled for the cameras.

The style influencer accessorised her look with expensive Chanel earrings, a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet and a stylish bangle.

She styled her look with a black designer bag while strutting like a supermodel in open-toe mules to complete her look.

Maame Gyamfua shared the beautiful video with this caption:

"Honored to speak at the Women of Valour event in Paris! ✨. Being surrounded by incredible women, sharing stories of strength, resilience, and empowerment, was truly an unforgettable experience."

"I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to @thenanaaba and the entire @womenofvalour_ team for inviting me to be part of this incredible event."

"@thenanaaba has done an amazing job in creating a space where women can uplift, educate and support one another 👏🏻."

"When women come together, we create magic!. Here’s to breaking barriers, lifting each other up, and embracing the power within us. Merci, Paris! 🇫🇷❤️. My beautiful outfit is from @dabihemaa_."

The video of Maame Gyamfua Yeboah modelling in her stylish outfit is below:

Maame Gyamfua slays in a stylish dress

Ghanaian serial entrepreneur Maame Gyamfua looked breathtaking in a short-sleeved long dress that flaunted her voluptuous figure.

Maame Gyamfua turned heads with her short bob hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look. She shared the photo on Instagram with this caption:

“New year, new opportunities, and endless possibilities. Let’s step into 2025 with hope, courage, and determination to chase our dreams. Here’s to a year of growth, kindness, and unshakable optimism."

Check out the photos below:

Maame Gyamfua rocks a white lace dress

Maame Gyamfua made a bold fashion statement at a private event in a white corseted lace dress and matching turban.

She accessorised her look with beautiful earrings and an expensive wristwatch as she modelled like a pro.

Serwaa Amihere's pretty sister styled her look with a black designer to complete her look.

The video of Maame Gyamfua's stylish white dress is below:

Maame Gyamfua rocks a two-piece outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere's sister, who wore a two-piece outfit for her recent photoshoot.

Maame Gyamfua's stylish outfit was designed by award-winning Ghanaian brand Christie Brown.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian entrepreneur Maame Gyamfua Yeboah's stylish outfit.

