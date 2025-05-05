Ghanaian traditional dancer Maame Ode has turned heads with her flawless makeup look on Instagram

The famous singer and socialite looked exquisite in a luxurious frontal lace hairstyle for her viral video

Some social media users have commented on Maame Ode's gorgeous look and elegant, expensive hairstyle

Ghanaian traditional dancer and social media personality Maame Ode has recently captured the attention of her fans with a beautiful makeup transformation video.

The before-and-after clip showcased her transition from a natural, makeup-free look to a glamorous appearance, highlighting the skill of Augustine Osei, a well-known male makeup artist and chief executive officer of Barima Makeup Artistry.

In the video, Maame Ode entered the salon dressed in a simple outfit, showcasing her natural beauty with her short blonde hairstyle.

Renowned for her hit song about Ghana Jollof, which has gained popularity on TikTok, she looked exquisite with her colored frontal lace hairstyle, which is elegantly styled in loose curls.

Her neatly done acrylic nails and lipstick further enhance the transformation, which contributed to her youthful appearance.

Maame Ode's makeup included medium-length eyelashes and pink accents that complement her skin tone.

Maame Ode slays in flawless makeup

Ghanaian makeup artist Black Cherry and others have commented on Maame Ode's new look on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

obaapaadepa_nkunim_

"She should always choose you😍😍😍😍kaish😍 the king of make-up 😍😍❤️."

mhyamegold

"No so not Maame ode🙄whaaaaat Barimah s de reason period 🔥🥳🥰Mummy soo fine."

corus_studios

"Hahaha. Beautiful as always One and only Maame Ode."

Prettynana575 stated:

"Makeup mpo tumi ma Nnipa y3 yie na Awurade 🔥👏🙏🏻."

iampearlz

"Naaaa Barima u can create whatttttt 🔥❤️👏."

beyouskin_gh

"Soundtrack hit me to watch 😂😂😍😍."

emprez_creations_bridals

"Please protect this woman for me I will make her do a song for me wen I reach😂."

elsiem6362019

"Waaaaaaaaaaaaw😮."

ohemaaafiagh

"Barimah always slaaayyyyy🔥."

baduwaadenzyln

"Best makeup on her 😍😍😍😍."

Maame Ode speaks after the Adum fire

Maame Ode couldn't control her tears after a devastating fire incident that occurred at the Adum PZ market on March 25, 2025, severely impacting many local small and medium-sized businesses.

The Watch Sellers Association of Kumasi reported substantial losses due to the fire, and Maame Ode, known for her engagement with the local community, emerged as an indirect victim of the incident.

She frequently visited the market to promote various businesses to her large online following. One of her key supporters, Maame Serwaa Boutique, a popular fashion shop with endorsements from several Kumawood celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, reported losses exceeding GH₵150,000.

Distressed by the aftermath of the fire, Maame Ode visited the site to offer support to her benefactor and other affected business owners.

The YouTube video is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh