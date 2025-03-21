Kumasi Adum Rocked By Massive Fire, Several Shops Destroyed
A massive fire outbreak at the Adum Market in Kumasi Central Business District has destroyed several shops and properties.
The fire, which started in the early hours of March 21, spread rapidly to adjacent shops.
The fire service in a statement said that five fire tenders are fighting the fire.
The fire engulfed the topmost part of a four-storey commercial building at Adum PZ, Kumasi.
The fire service in a statement said it was informed of the fire at 6:05 AM, and the first appliance from Regional Headquarters arrived at the fire scene at 06:15 am.
Three additional fire engines, along with a turntable ladder from the Regional Headquarters, KNUST, Ejisu, and Twedie, are currently battling the blaze.
"Rigorous firefighting efforts are underway to contain and prevent the fire from spreading further."
Source: YEN.com.gh
