Afrobeat musician Davido, from Nigeria, has talked about how his life and career have been greatly impacted by the untimely loss of his son, Ifeanyi

Speaking with Ebro Darden of Apple Music, Davido said that he took a major break from music and social media in 2022 after the death of his three-year-old son, who drowned in a swimming pool at their Lagos home

Some social media users have commented on Davido's viral interview, which is trending on Instagram

Nigerian afrobeat artist Davido recently opened up about the profound impact of his son Ifeanyi's tragic death on his life and career.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, Davido shared that the loss of his three-year-old son, who drowned in a swimming pool at their Lagos home in 2022, prompted him to take a significant step back from music and social media.

Davido talks about losing his son and overwhelming support from friends and family. Photo credit: @davido.

The artist described this period as a time of deep personal reflection and public silence, during which he paused his career.

His absence from the music scene and social media platforms raised concerns among fans and fellow artists alike, marking a notable shift in the industry.

Musician Davido expressed that while he was aware of the love his fans had for him, he was taken aback by the overwhelming support he received after his disappearance.

He noted that the entire music industry went quiet in response to his loss, with even those who typically criticised him reaching out to encourage his return to the stage.

The extensive messages from fans and the silence within the Afrobeats community made Davido acutely aware of his influence in the industry.

He reflected on the numerous tweets from supporters, expressing their eagerness for him to come back, signifying the considerable impact he has on his audience and the wider music landscape.

Some social media users have commented on Davido's recent interview about the death of his son.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some compiled some reactions below:

dervinetech stated:

"You are such an inspiration to any and everyone in the music industry 🙌 001 for a reason."

raymond_agaba1

"Every time Davido speaks, the world listens. ICONIC! Energy, excellence, and elevation. OBO never misses! 💯."

favor_lulu

"Love you sir! My lecturer will always say don’t loose your Nigerian accent!! It’s your authenticity for me 👏🔥."

tellemstevie

"30BG Gang Gang 💯👑⭐💫 love from Nairobi Kenya 👑🤟."

Davido announces his wedding date

Nigerian musician David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, has announced the date of his white wedding.

Davido praised his lovely partner in a video for being sympathetic and devoted to him through thick and thin.

The wealthy heir has received acclaim from social media fans for openly praising his spouse after committing to never cheating again.

Davido speaks Twi at his traditional wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nigerian musician Davido and Chioma, who got married in a lavish ceremony in Lagos.

At the wedding, Ghanaian blogger Ghhyper had a pleasant encounter with musician Davido, who was so thrilled that he had to greet the blogger.

The celebrity groom was overly excited and showed respect to Ghanaian culture by speaking Twi with him.

