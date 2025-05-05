Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked gorgeous in a stylish dress for her photoshoot at the Koi pond

Jackie Appiah has set a new standard for popular and rising stars with her new photoshoot, which is trending on Instagram

Some Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have commented on Jackie Appiah's spectacular photos

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was in Bali for her recent lavish vacation in May 2025.

The famous style influencer who has been tagged as the queen of luxury looked gorgeous in a stylish off-shoulder orange dress for her photoshoot.

Jackie Appiah enjoys breakfast at the Koi pond in Bali. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Jackie Appiah turned heads with her beautiful designer scarf she wore to cover her lustrous hairstyle while slaying in heavy makeup.

The 41-year-old styled her look with stylish white sunglasses and flaunted her white designer bag as she enjoyed her breakfast in the Koi pond with fish surrounding it for a magical boat experience.

The iconic yellow boat was decorated with beautiful flowers to match her stylish ensemble for the shoot.

Jackie Appiah visits Koi Pond in Kamandalu Ubud

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has commented on Jackie Appiah's vacation photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

gwen_addo stated:

"So beautiful ❤️."

geoffirmative stated:

"This has to be one of the most beautiful posts I have seen this far this year! 10/10."

uzee_usman stated:

"This is beautiful, GHANA no 1 ❤️."

ms_verlar stated:

"This is so beautiful ❤️❤️."

ayo_eni_itan stated:

"The Creatures in There Understand the assignment given to that beauty🧡❤️❤️🔥."

georginaibeh stated:

"So beautiful 😍😍."

maryremmynjoku stated:

"I will enter your bag o!."

yakubujnrrr stated:

"I fit give this girl my kidney 😍😢 I too love her."

princekromah500 stated:

"Amazing look @Jackie🔥🔥."

curtis_augustt1 stated:

"😮😮wow u looking Soo pretty 💯."

_suavegigante stated:

"If this was Ghana like by now all those fishes are in people’s soups and stews."

The Instagram video is below:

Jackie Appiah rocks a two-piece outfit

In her most recent picture session, Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah unveiled another Ghanaian fashion designer while wearing a chic ensemble.

When the style star went on her extravagant holiday overseas, she looked effortlessly stylish in a long-sleeved crop top and matching high-waisted skirt.

She wore a custom-made Diana Dunyo dress, which has become the talk of the town because of Jackie Appiah's impeccable sense of style.

Jackie Appiah looked classy with her gorgeous braids and ponytail hairdo and immaculate makeup that complemented her skin tone.

The style influencer complemented her elegant ensemble with matching bangles and handcrafted gold jewellery.

The 41-year-old added a Mango raffia tassel purse to her ensemble, solidifying her reputation as a fashion icon.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah attends the Ghana Movie Awards

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, who looked magnificent in a stylish green lace gown as she attended the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards.

With her body-flattering ensemble and haircut, the Ghanaian actress lived up to the expectations of fashion enthusiasts.

Social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's elegant outfit and classy hairstyle on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh