Veteran Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji looked gorgeous in a black dress for her birthday photoshoot

The global fashion icon looked younger than her age in a glamorous hairstyle that perfectly matched her look

Some social media users have sent lovely wishes to Genevieve Nnaji on her forty-sixth birthday celebration

Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji has caused a stir with her new look to celebrate her birthday in grand style.

The celebrated Nollywood actress looked incredible in a simple black ensemble for her birthday photoshoot.

Genevieve Nnaji slays in a black dress for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @genevievennaji.

Source: Instagram

Genevieve Nnaji, known for her high fashion sense, looked slimmer in trending photos as she wore a spaghetti strap dress that complemented her skin tone.

The style influencer showed off her gorgeous tattoos while sipping her champagne to celebrate her forty-sixth birthday photoshoot.

The beauty goddess wore an elegant side-parted pixie cut hairstyle and flawless makeup that made her glow and made her look youthful.

The celebrity mother accessorised her look with stylish earrings and matching bangles as she strutted in designer high heels.

Genevieve Nnaji slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @genevievennaji.

Source: Original

Genevieve Nnaji slims down in trending photos

Some Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have commented on Genevieve Nnaji's new photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ujamchukwunonso stated:

"Ladies and gentlemen the legendary @genevievennaji First of her name 🎊 I join the rest of the world to celebrate you SPECIALLY this day Mama... continue in the fullness of your Grace... #Cheers 🥂👑."

Therebeccadonkor stated:

"Gorgeous 😍😍."

mcezegetivecomedy stated:

"Nwanyi kakwaanu Nka self … you have been like this since I have been watching you from childhood. Nawaoooo😂😂😂😂. Happy birthday to you ma Happy Birthday Queen Genevieve, First of Her Name! Mother of Beauty! Ada Mazi of Imo ❤️🔥😍. oluchi1. Yessssss…. 🥰🥰🥰 🎂🥂🎂🥂🎂🥂 HBD Adaaaa."

monicafriday1

"She no do photoshoot oh😭😂 everywhere go still choke! God abeg! This kind grace , may it continue to be on her life. The love and gift of you lord and the love and gift of men.. Happy birthday Leader 😍❤️ I love you."

faith_glams01

"Happy birthday 🎉 to you the most beautiful and talented queen ❤️❤️."

realestatebabygirl

"The mother that mothered every other mother,happy birthday QUEEN👑❤️."

orgamarx

"Halle Berry type shii.. Blessed birthday wishes queen 🎂🎉🥳 I Love you 💜."

Check out the photos below:

Genevieve Nnaji slays in a black dress

As she stepped out to a red carpet event, Genevieve Nnaji looked flamboyant in a black sleeveless dress.

The popular fashion mogul wore a custom-made ruffled ankle-length dress that hid her famous curves.

Genevieve Nnaji looked terrific in a centre-parted coiled hairstyle and perfect skin-tone makeup that made her glow.

She accessorised her look with a designer clutch purse designed with a newspaper to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Genevieve Nnaji attends Toronto International Film Festival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Genevieve Nnaji, a Nollywood veteran actress, who graced the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Genevieve Nnaji made a bold fashion statement with her stylish designer ensemble at the star-studded event.

Many Nigerians have exclaimed how beautiful the veteran actress is after the fans suffered online.

