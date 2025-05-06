Stars at the 2025 Met Gala celebrated the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme, showcasing amazing, daring attire

The theme allowed celebrities to pay tribute to the stars of Black dandyism, like the late great editor André Leon Talley

Some social media users and beauty lovers have commented on the trending photos and clips from the Met Gala

The 2025 Met Gala was an opportunity for celebrities and their creative teams to experiment with new styles that aligned with the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' exhibition.

Top favourite celebs fell for the intentionally ambiguous dress code, 'tailored for you', which referenced traditional menswear styles while allowing guests to dabble and try new things.

Rihanna, Doechii and Zendaya slay at the 2025 Met Gala. Photo credit: @metgalaofficial.

The Black dandy's sartorial concept was centred on play, which was a way of dressing with unrepentant flair, communicating, standing out, and surviving.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the top five best-dressed celebrities below:

5 best-dressed celebs at 2025 Met Gala

Zendaya slays in a white suit

American actress and singer Zendaya, whose full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, has never missed a Met Gala red carpet.

She was styled by her long-time collaborator Law Roach, and her exquisitely fitted custom Louis Vuitton play on an ivory Zoot suit was a clever twist on dandyism.

The Instagram photos of Zendaya's outfit are below:

Doechii slays in a Louis Vuitton outfit

Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, known professionally as Doechii, made her debut at the Met Gala in a custom Louis Vuitton short suit and a little Louis bag.

Most fashion lovers have become accustomed to the musician's bold selections from a lady who genuinely understands and loves fashion.

Doechii wowed her fans with her afro hairstyle and bold makeup at the star-studded event. The Instagram photos she shared are below:

Kendall Jenner rocks a grey suit

American model and socialite Kendall Jenner wore a classic grey suit, a fishtail skirt, and striking Chopard jewellery.

Her stylist drew inspiration from the glitz of 1920s Black ladies and Harlem Renaissance luminaries like Gladys Bentley.

The media personality wore a dress by Torisheju, a creative up-and-coming designer and woman of colour, to the star-studded event.

Rihanna rocks a Marc Jacobs outfit

Barbarian singer Rihanna has never failed to come up with the coolest methods to announce her pregnancies.

She wore a customised Marc Jacobs ensemble, completed with a corseted cummerbund at the 2025 Met Gala.

Singer Rihanna's stylish maternity ensembles also indicated that her fans should expect a third child soon.

The Instagram video is below:

Teyana Taylor rocks a sculptural outfit

Teyana Taylor wore a symbolic ensemble, which featured an opulent padding cloak with the words 'Harlem rose' embroidered on the train and a custom pinstripe suit at the 2025 Met Gala.

The stylish outfit was created in collaboration with Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, the creative force behind the Black Panther movies.

Taylor accessorised her look with a cane and a statement hat. The Instagram video showcasing her outfit for the Met Gala is below:

