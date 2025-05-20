The beautiful daughter of Ghanaian musician Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet, has become the talk of the town

The wealthy heiress and daughter of the popular artist manager disclosed her full name in the trending video

Some social media users have reacted to the trending video as Ricky Nana Agyemang and his daughter spent lovely moments together

Ghanaian musician Ricky Nana Agyemang, widely known as Bullet, has shared an enchanting video of his daughter on Instagram that has quickly gone viral among fans and followers.

The talented Artiste Manager and CEO of Rufftown Records, Bullet, has become renowned for representing top artists, including the popular singer Wendy Shay.

Bullet of Rufftown Records' pretty daughter speaks Twi in a viral video. Photo credit: @bullet_rufftown.

In the delightful video, Bullet engaged in a light-hearted and affectionate conversation with his daughter, Nana Afua Sekyiwaa Agyemang.

During their exchange, he prompted her to proudly state her full name, showcasing her poise and confidence.

She also charmingly referred to Bullet as her father in the local dialect, demonstrating her linguistic skills and connection to her roots.

The young fashionista impressively sang a few lines from one of Wendy Shay's hit songs, "Break Your Waist," highlighting her musical talent and engaging personality.

Artist manager Bullet maintained his signature style, sported his iconic dreadlock hairstyle, and rocked a simple round-neck T-shirt complemented by matching trousers.

In contrast, his daughter dazzled in a fashionable top paired with designer pants, exuding youthful elegance.

Wendy Shay and Bullet squash their beef

Bullet reunited with Wendy Shay at an event, where she was announced as the brand ambassador for Peeva Drinks in August 2024.

This collaboration marked a significant moment in their partnership since Wendy Shay joined Rufftown Records in 2018, debuting with the hit single "Uber Driver," which earned her the Discovery of the Year award at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards.

Since then, she has continued to rise in prominence, winning two additional awards in 2021, and has released two successful albums under the label.

Throughout her career, Wendy Shay has collaborated with several notable artists, including Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene, further solidifying her place in the Ghanaian music industry.

Bullet trends at the 2024 TGMAs

Ghanaian musician Bullet was named among the best-dressed male celebrities at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The fashionista made a bold fashion statement with his bespoke suit and leather shoes as he arrived at the red carpet event.

Ghanaian songwriter, Bullet's stylish suit was uniquely designed with spikes to turn heads at the star-studded event.

In the viral video, he flaunted his diamond jewellery set that matched perfectly with his dapper look at the event.

Bullet claims he doesn't sacrifice his artists

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about artist manager Bullet, who responded to increased allegations that he sacrifices his artists while they are at the height of their careers.

He reaffirmed that he was neither an occultist nor in the act during an interview on Daybreak Hitz.

His remarks during the interview sparked discussions on social media as Ghanaians expressed their opinions.

