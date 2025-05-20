Ghanaian hairstyling prodigy Lordina Nancy, popularly called Serious Madam, has secured a major ambassadorial deal

The 3-year-old hairstylist has won over Ghanaians with her exceptional braiding skills and passion for hairstyling

Some social media users have congratulated the ambitious young beautician for inspiring the youth with her unique gift

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A remarkable young Ghanaian talent, Lordina Nancy, has captured widespread attention after showcasing her extraordinary hairstyling skills at just three years old, leading to her signing a lucrative ambassadorial deal with a prominent international hair care brand, Nouvelle Parfumerie Gandour.

Known as Serious Madam, she first gained fame through a captivating advertisement that highlighted her creative flair and technical ability in hairstyling.

Ghanaian hairstyling prodigy Lordina Nancy, popularly called Serious Madam, signs a new ambassadorial deal. Photo credit: @seriousmadam.

Source: Instagram

In the now-viral video, Serious Madam took on a friendly competition against a seasoned professional hairstylist at her salon, demonstrating their prowess in a thrilling race to see who could braid hair faster.

The effortlessly charming child not only showcased her speed and skill but did so using the very hair care products from Nouvelle Parfumerie Gandour she was promoting, impressing viewers everywhere with her finesse.

Her vibrant personality was matched by her stylish attire as she dazzled onlookers in a lovely outfit and elegant shoes that complemented her beautifully styled braids.

The Instagram video is below:

Profile of Nouvelle Parfumerie Gandour company

Mr. Mahmoud GHANDOUR, who aspired to build a powerful cosmetics company in Africa, created the idea for La Nouvelle Parfumerie Gandour in 1965.

With over fifty years of experience in promoting feminine beauty, Nouvelle Parfumerie Gandour has become a leader in the cosmetics industry in West Africa.

Nouvelle Parfumerie Gandour has maintained its ideals, beliefs, and values despite its growth.

Hairstyling prodigy Serious Madam travels to UK

Serious Madam was also seen in a trending TikTok video while having fun with a group of enthusiastic women in the United Kingdom.

Although the exact reason for her visit remains unclear, the excitement among her hosts was palpable, as they celebrated her visit and marvelled at her impressive braiding techniques.

Despite having no formal training, Lordina discovered her enthusiasm for hairstyling remarkably quickly. She began braiding hair just two months after frequent visits to her mother's salon.

Strongly encouraged by her mother's support and guidance, Serious Madam skillfully juggles her educational commitments alongside her burgeoning reputation as a hairstyling sensation.

Her exceptional talent has attracted both local and international acclaim, with fans from around the world marvelling at her artistic abilities.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

theversatiletemi stated:

"Aaaaawww… Such a bright child 😍… It’s her heels for me tho 😂."

nana_ama_oduro_akoto stated:

"Amazing 😍 We bless God for His goodness upon her life. Enjoy it all 💕😘."

bebop2013973 stated:

"Them shoes are taking me out and she is wearing them ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

theelsiearthur_ stated:

"Only one serious madam ☺️ it’s the heels for me 🔥."

ivuflowerstz stated:

"Oya Madam let's go 👏👏💪💪💪."

efuskim stated:

"Aww, this is sweet. Thanks to Nouvelle Ghandour family."

The Instagram video is below:

Serious Madam meets McBrown on Onua Showtime

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serious Madam and her mother, who made an appearance on Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown.

During the live entertainment show, her mother disclosed that her daughter discovered her gift for braiding rather spontaneously and has continued to thrive in her newfound passion.

Following their appearance on the show, Serious Madam was also featured on the BBC Africa channel, where she made waves alongside her mother and uncle, further solidifying her place as a rising star in the hairstyling world.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh