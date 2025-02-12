Netizens have halied Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s ex-husband after he made a rare public appearance with his children

In a trending TikTok video, the man of God and his three kids exited a plush building to hop into a vehicle

The outing, amid news of the couple's divorce, sparked a wave of reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Netizens have hailed the ex-husband of popular marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro after he stepped out in style with his children amid the divorce.

This comes days after Apostle Solomon Oduro announced the annulment of his marriage to the outspoken counsellor.

In a video sighted on TikTok, the man of God was seen with his children coming out of what looked like a restaurant.

Charlotte Oduro's ex-husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro, steps out in style with his children. Photo credit: @joyce2mensah/TikTok.

Dressed in a sleek, well-tailored three-piece white kaftan, Apostle Oduro exuded confidence as opened the car door for his kids, two young ladies and a boy, to enter.

Following the emergence of Apostle Solomon Oduro's video with his kids, netizens hailed him as a responsible dad.

Apostle Solomon Oduro announces divorce with wife

Apostle Solomon Oduro, founder and leader of Royal Victory Family Church, issued a press statement recently to announce the dissolution of his 16-year marriage with his marriage with Charlotte Oduro.

In the statement, which was released on Monday, February 10, 2025, the man of God said he and his wife had been separated for three years before deciding to part ways due to irreconcilable differences.

Apostle Solomon Oduro announces that he and marriage counsellor Charlotte Orudo are divorced. Photo credit: Apostle Solomon Oduro.TikTok.

He further called on the general public to support them with prayers as they navigate through the divorce process.

Below is the video of Apostle Solomon Oduro and his kids.

The Oduros family outing sparks a reaction

Due to the buzz around the divorce between the couple, the apostle's outing with his children reignited public interest in their lives.

Many Ghanaians who came across the video thronged the comments section to share their views, with some hailing the apostle as a responsible and caring father.

@user6925052109658 said:

"So Charlotte Oduro is that the husband she has been poopooing. then she has a problem. Let's see the Angel she will go in for."

@pap also said:

"The first daughter Will be like her mother see ein Head as3 E-levy."

@ObaapaHannah commented:

"Why he pushed the little boy? just because of unnecessary video."

@Gameli Awudi also commented:

"May God of grace and mercy bless you with good women and more favour you will live to log may the sun and moon protect you and the kids."

@Empress_Kiya wrote:

"I normally don't care about people's matters, but why all of a sudden we have started seeing the children? Aww Oso don't do that Kraa."

@user4450739086104 also wrote:

"Put jokes aside the first born resemble the mother papa.... blood is thicker than water ampa."

Charlotte Oduro spotted in Italy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Charlotte Oduro travelled to Italy and was seen having a great time.

The renowned counsellor appeared to be in high spirits among friends despite the collapse of her marriage.

The video of Charlotte Oduro cooling off in Italy sparked reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media.

