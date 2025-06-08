Celebrated actress and media personality Joselyn Dumas left many people admiring the bond she shared with her daughter, Xenia Gaisie

In the video she shared on social media, they went on a car ride and she was left in awe when she sang American musician Miguel's Adorn with a sweet voice

Many people spoke about how much Xenia resembled her mother, while others talked about her sweet voice

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas shared an adorable video of her and her daughter, Xenia Gaisie, having fun times while on a car ride.

Joselyn Dumas awed by her daughter Xenia Gaisie’s sweet voice. Image Credit: @joselyn_dumas

Reactions to the video of Joselyn Dumas and her daughter

parkergh_swatson said:

"Who is the mummy and who is the daughter😅, they both look younger and fresh"

awuraabenaadepa3 said:

"Mummy is even surprised 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

oheneyere.patience said:

"Mother and daughter looking beautiful like twins🔥🔥🙌🙌❤️❤️"

fiadarling____ said:

"They look like sisters😍😍😍😍"

linnybis said:

"Twinning 😍"

aishanuru11 said:

"Miguel adorn u neva gets old nd it been 13 years wow how time flies"

eugenianaa_adoley said:

"Wow never knew she had a daughter 😍😍"

bukeyegh said:

"This is wholesome 🥰"

Joselyn Dumas spends time with her Daughter Xenia Gaisie at a fancy restaurant. Image Credit: @joselyn_dumas

Joselyn Dumas says most men don’t want to marry single mothers

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV host Joselyn Dumas shed light on the difficulties single mothers face, especially when it comes to finding love.

Speaking on her Keeping It Real show, Dumas explained that many men are unwilling to marry women who already have children, sharing the stigma and societal pressure such women endure.

She recounted a personal story involving a male friend to emphasise how widespread the bias is, sparking conversation around the challenges single mothers continue to navigate.

