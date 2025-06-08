Joselyn Dumas Awed by Her Daughter Xenia Gaisie’s Sweet Voice As They Party in the Car, Video
- Celebrated actress and media personality Joselyn Dumas left many people admiring the bond she shared with her daughter, Xenia Gaisie
- In the video she shared on social media, they went on a car ride and she was left in awe when she sang American musician Miguel's Adorn with a sweet voice
- Many people spoke about how much Xenia resembled her mother, while others talked about her sweet voice
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Seasoned Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas shared an adorable video of her and her daughter, Xenia Gaisie, having fun times while on a car ride.
Reactions to the video of Joselyn Dumas and her daughter
parkergh_swatson said:
"Who is the mummy and who is the daughter😅, they both look younger and fresh"
awuraabenaadepa3 said:
"Mummy is even surprised 🥰🥰🥰🥰"
oheneyere.patience said:
"Mother and daughter looking beautiful like twins🔥🔥🙌🙌❤️❤️"
fiadarling____ said:
"They look like sisters😍😍😍😍"
linnybis said:
"Twinning 😍"
aishanuru11 said:
"Miguel adorn u neva gets old nd it been 13 years wow how time flies"
eugenianaa_adoley said:
"Wow never knew she had a daughter 😍😍"
bukeyegh said:
"This is wholesome 🥰"
Joselyn Dumas says most men don’t want to marry single mothers
YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV host Joselyn Dumas shed light on the difficulties single mothers face, especially when it comes to finding love.
Speaking on her Keeping It Real show, Dumas explained that many men are unwilling to marry women who already have children, sharing the stigma and societal pressure such women endure.
She recounted a personal story involving a male friend to emphasise how widespread the bias is, sparking conversation around the challenges single mothers continue to navigate.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.